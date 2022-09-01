‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Monte Tries to Convince Taylor to Betray Michael

Big Brother 24 has had its fair share of ups and downs, but through it all, Michael Bruner has kept his composure and proved himself a physical and strategic threat. And that’s why most houseguests are actively trying to get him out of the game. Monte Taylor is even attempting to persuade Taylor Hale — one of Michael’s number one allies — to target Michael.

Michael and Brittany exposed Kyle during week 8 of ‘Big Brother 24’

After Michael won his fifth Power of Veto in Big Brother 24, he and Brittany Hoopes decided it was time to let the other houseguests know about information they had been withholding for weeks.

When Michael was the Head of Household during week five, Kyle expressed that he had fears about another Cookout alliance forming in the house. The supposed alliance consisted of all people of color left in the game. And Kyle tried to rally the White players to form an alliance to oppose them.

Michael and Brittany weren’t on board with Kyle’s plan, and it never came to fruition. However, Kyle’s racial biases and actions alarmed Michael and Brittany. Unfortunately, they didn’t tell the other houseguests about Kyle’s plan immediately. Instead, they shared it when their backs were against the wall and when they wanted to get Kyle out of the game.

The duo first informed Taylor and Monte about Kyle’s behavior. Then, they told his showmance Alyssa Snider and later shared the details with Matthew Turner, the week eight HOH. This information spread throughout the house, and Kyle became the number one target.

Michael used the veto on Brittany at the Big Brother 24 POV ceremony, and Turner nominated Kyle in her place. So, either Taylor or Kyle will leave the Big Brother house on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Monte wants Taylor to take a shot at Michael

The timing of Michael and Brittany leaking the information about Kyle rubbed Monte the wrong way in Big Brother 24. Of course, he was very upset with Kyle for his betrayal, but Monte also became wary of Michael and Brittany. And he didn’t like that Michael pulled Brittany off the block, leaving Taylor on it.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Monte told Taylor, “This would have been a perfect opportunity to show where he stands with you and what message he could send to the house by taking you down and having Brittany stay on the block. This could have been an opportunity for Brittany to own up to her mistakes and Michael’s mistakes in holding this information from the house and trying to do an ‘honorable thing’ by waiting two weeks.”

He added, “They even said if Kyle was gone after Dyre Fest, they didn’t see a reason to bring it up … They would have never told us. Michael and Brittany are smart people. When we’ve been in this alliance, they have always been so calculated and so thought out in what they’re doing and why they’re doing it. To me, this doesn’t feel like ‘Oh, it was heavy on our hearts, and we had to share it right before replacement nominees were named.'”

“If there is a chance to take the shot [at Michael] and we don’t take it, there is no way we were winning,” Monte informed Taylor. “[The] jury is going to look at us like, “You just said you are OK with second place.'”

He continued, “I’m hoping that you see it the same way. If you win HOH and I somehow pull off a miracle and beat Michael, I’d hope, and for your game, it’s a resume booster, Michael goes up. [The] jury looks at you as the one who took out the biggest target.”

Will Taylor turn on Michael in ‘Big Brother 24’?

During their conversation, Taylor seemed receptive to the thought of Michael leaving Big Brother 24. But she likely won’t be the one to take the shot. Taylor is close to Michael, and he’s a shield for her. It’s too soon for her to target him directly, especially because she is low on Michael’s list of targets.

Taylor did tell Monte, “Everyone knows it. You take Michael out; you win the game.” However, everyone lies in Big Brother. And every time Monte discusses wanting to target Michael, Taylor runs back and tells Brittany about it.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Thursday, Sept. 1, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

