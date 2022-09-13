‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Turner Accidentally Tells Alyssa She’s Going to Jury

Lying is a significant part of Big Brother — if you can’t lie, this game probably isn’t for you. But even the best liars slip up sometimes, and they have to work hard to backtrack and cover up their accidental confessions. And per Big Brother 24 spoilers, that’s exactly what happened to Matthew Turner.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 live feeds.]

Matthew Turner and Alyssa Snider | Photo: CBS

Spoiler alert: Alyssa and Taylor are on the block in ‘Big Brother 24’

Following the shocking Big Brother 24 double eviction, Monte Taylor became the week 10 Head of Household. His loyalty to Turner and Taylor Hale caused him to nominate Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes for eviction. Monte never committed to one of the two women as his target, as the Power of Veto could change everything. And it did.

Monte couldn’t compete in the POV because he didn’t make it to the backyard in time. So, Alyssa, Brittany, Turner, and Taylor battled for the veto in the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 10. And Brittany won the competition.

Brittany’s win forced Monte to choose between Turner and Taylor — his two greatest allies. But it was seemingly easy for Monte to promise Turner safety right after the POV. And he kept his word when it came time for the veto meeting. Brittany used the veto on herself, and Monte nominated Taylor as her replacement.

As of the writing of this article, Taylor should be staying this week, and Alyssa should be leaving. Brittany and Turner have told Taylor they will vote to keep her, and Monte will break a tie in her favor if someone goes rogue.

Turner slips up and tells Alyssa she’s leaving

Although Brittany and Turner promised Taylor their vote, they have yet to tell Alyssa that she will be evicted. Turner wanted to have a sit down with his best friend and tell her before the live eviction. However, Turner’s loose lips had a mind of their own on Monday, Sept. 12.

The final five houseguests gathered in the backyard to hang out. And at one point during the night, Turner told Alyssa, “There was this intense moment … And I only want to say this so going into jury you know, rather than you go into the jury house and be like, ‘Kyle!'”

He continued, “Just so you know; there was this moment where after [Kyle Capener] talked about Old Skool … He was like, ‘That whole other side is going to be pissed with Alyssa when they realize that the downfall of that side is all because of her.’ I’m only saying this to you just so you know where Kyle’s head was, excitingly saying this to us. Instead of watching it and being like, ‘I wish someone f***ing told me.'”

Later, Alyssa tearfully said, “I’m going to try not to get emotional, but everyone keeps saying, ‘When I go into the jury house.’ Like, I’m not going to be able to make it through this week. But hopefully, I still have some fight left in me. Taylor keeps saying, ‘The comp on Thursday,’ like she’s just staying for sure. But I hope you guys still hear me out.”

Turner tried to backtrack and say that he meant that whenever she goes to the jury house. He wasn’t specifically talking about this week. But Big Brother 24 fans know that Turner did slip up during this conversation.

Will Turner’s screw-up change who goes home during week 10 of ‘Big Brother 24’?

Alyssa has already started her campaign to stay in the Big Brother 24 house, but it’s been to no avail. Brittany will undoubtedly stay loyal to Taylor, as she’s told the cameras. And Turner might push Monte some more to target Taylor over Alyssa, but Monte likely won’t budge.

Even though Turner accidentally informed Alyssa that she would be going to the jury, that won’t change the outcome of week 10. If anything, it might make Turner want to officially confess where his vote is going sooner rather than later.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. And check back in to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more Big Brother 24 spoilers.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Monte Comes Clean About His Final 2 With Turner