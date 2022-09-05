‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Turner Exposes the After Party

The Big Brother 24 houseguests have loose lips when it comes to alliances. Almost every alliance has been exposed this season, from Po’s Pack to the Leftovers. And now, Matthew Turner is coming clean about the After Party in Big Brother 24.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 live feeds.]

Matthew Turner | Photo: CBS

The After Party formed during Dyre Fest in ‘Big Brother 24’

When Kyle Capener told Alyssa Snider and Terrance Higgins about the Leftovers in the backyard at Dyre Fest, it was clear that the alliance was dead. Then, once Turner got onboard with sending Joseph Abdin home during the Big Brother 24 split house twist, Kyle decided it was time to form a new alliance.

Kyle, Alyssa, Terrance, and Turner came together to create the After Party. They were determined to run the game once they reunited with the Big Brochella houseguests. And since Turner won the next Head of Household, the After Party was sitting pretty. But then, Michael Bruner exposed Kyle’s racist Cookout 2.0 comments, and Turner was forced to nominate him.

The house decided it was best for Kyle to leave, and the After Party widdled down to three members. Michael won the next HOH, which threw another wrench into the Dyre Fest alliance’s plans. At this point, the After Party has ended in Big Brother 24, and Turner is looking elsewhere for allies.

Turner tells Michael about the After Party

Turner formed a final two deal with Monte Taylor during his second HOH reign of Big Brother 24. And they’ve been a tight duo ever since. Turner is also loyal to Alyssa, but it seems like he’s going all-in on Monte, especially since Terrance is likely leaving on Thursday, Sept. 8. So the After Party is no longer a factor in the game.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, Turner had a one-on-one conversation with Michael in the HOH room. And Turner spilled his guts to the HOH. He told him about Brittany Hoopes approaching him about a final two and telling him that she, Alyssa, and Taylor Hale formed an all-girls alliance. Turner also disclosed details about Dyre Fest.

He said, “[Kyle, Alyssa, and Terrance] were trying to make a group and call it … You wanna hear the alliance name? It’s called the After Party. They came up with the name.”

Turner continued, “And I was like … Obviously, you don’t want to say, ‘No.’ But I have no faith in Kyle, who is exposing everything about everything for literally no reason. Alyssa had not won anything. Terrance has basically not won anything. He came second in an HOH and also won because there was no wind in a comp. And I was like, ‘What the f*** is this group that I want nothing to be a part of?'”

Let’s see who’s playing in the veto competition this week!? #BB24 pic.twitter.com/KNZMvlBlnd — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 1, 2022

Turner wants to form a guys alliance in ‘Big Brother 24’

During their discussion, Turner claimed that he only had trust in Michael and Monte in Big Brother 24. And so he floated the idea of forming a final three deal between the three men.

Later, Turner pitched this alliance to Monte, who seemed to be on board. They originally were desperate to get Michael out of the game. But after hearing about the all-girls alliance, Turner and Monte now believe they need Michael moving forward. And their first target will be Taylor.

However, things change fast in this game, and anything can happen before the double eviction on Thursday, Sept. 8.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: 2 Houseguests Plan on Targeting Taylor During the Double Eviction