‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Is Turner Loyal to the Leftovers or the After Party?

Following the split house twist in Big Brother 24, the Leftovers seemed doomed. Kyle Capener exposed the Leftovers alliance to Alyssa Snider and Terrance Higgins to prevent him and his showmance from touching the block. However, fans are still unsure where Matthew Turner stands in Big Brother 24 after the double eviction. And some believe that he could save the Leftovers.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Big Brother 24 Episode 22 and the live feeds.]

Who was sent to the jury during the first ‘Big Brother 24’ double eviction?

After Terrance won the Power of Veto and replaced Turner with Kyle on the nomination block, all hell broke loose at “Dyre Fest” in Big Brother 24. They talked openly about the Leftovers, and Alyssa confronted Joseph about lying to her. Her boyfriend also lied to her, but Alyssa seemed madder at Joseph for some reason.

While Joseph was in the diary room one day, Terrance, Kyle, Alyssa, and Turner created a new alliance called the After Party. The four of them seemed to be all in on this new alliance.

When eviction night came, Alyssa and Turner voted Joseph out of Big Brother 24. Over in “Big Brochella,” Jasmine Davis was evicted. At the end of episode 22, the final eight houseguests reunited inside the house.

Turner is the new HOH

Following the double eviction, Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor, Brittany Hoopes, Kyle, Alyssa, and Turner competed in the eighth Head of Household competition of Big Brother 24. It was a version of the Tiny Veto competition from previous seasons.

Based on episode 22, it seemed like it would be a three versus three battle for power — the insiders versus the outsiders.

In the end, Turner won HOH in Big Brother 24. It’s his second HOH win of the summer, and it seemed to seal either Taylor, Monte, Brittany, or Michael Bruner’s fate since Turner appeared to be loyal to the After Party. However, late-night talks on Aug. 25 proved otherwise.

Will Turner betray the Leftovers or the After Party in ‘Big Brother 24’?

According to Big Brother 24 spoilers, Turner promised every houseguest safety after he won HOH. And he proclaimed that he was staying loyal to the Leftovers when speaking with Taylor, Michael, and Brittany.

Since Alyssa is so bad at competitions, Turner was hesitant to continue working with her. He floated the idea of betraying the After Party and putting Terrance and Alyssa on the block, which obviously freaked out Kyle. So in the morning, Kyle burst into Turner’s room to try to convince him to nominate Taylor and Brittany.

Later, while speaking with Monte and Kyle, Turner seemed to be set on nominating Taylor and Brittany. Monte and Kyle threw Taylor, Michael, and Brittany under the bus by presenting them as a tight final three. So after the nomination ceremony, the Leftovers will officially be dead in the water.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

