‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Turner Rats out Brittany for Trying to Flip His Vote

Big Brother 24 houseguest Brittany Hoopes should know better by now than to trust Matthew Turner. Whatever she says will always get back to the other players in the house. And after one conversation on Wednesday, Sept. 14, that’s exactly what happened.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 live feeds.]

Brittany tried to get Turner to turn on Taylor in ‘Big Brother 24’

Monte Taylor won the Big Brother 24 Week 10 Head of Household competition and nominated Brittany and Alyssa Snider for eviction. Since Turner and Taylor Hale were Monte’s two closest allies, he didn’t want to see them walk out the door before the final four.

At the Power of Veto competition, producers woke up the final five early in the morning and only gave them two minutes to get outside. Monte didn’t take the countdown seriously and was disqualified from the competition for taking too long. Turner, Taylor, Alyssa, and Brittany battled for power by arranging gears to make a cuckoo clock work. And Brittany ended up winning the POV.

Brittany used the veto on herself, and Monte nominated Taylor in her place. The day after the veto meeting, Brittany started spiraling and thinking she couldn’t trust Taylor, even though Taylor was loyal to her. So Brittany, knowing that Turner planned to vote out Alyssa, went to Alyssa to figure out how they could save her.

Brittany and Alyssa came up with a plan to get Turner to throw Alyssa a sympathy vote. They wanted him to think that Brittany would vote to keep Taylor when, in reality, she would vote to evict her. And if he gave Alyssa a sympathy vote, Turner would think Monte would break a tie in Taylor’s favor. So theoretically, Monte, Turner, and Taylor would be blindsided at the Big Brother 24 live eviction.

Turner exposed Brittany’s plan in the ‘Big Brother 24’ house

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Brittany and Turner talked in the Big Brother 24 storage room. Turner informed her that if he voted out Alyssa, he would lose her jury vote. She told him as much. And Alyssa also threatened her friendship with Turner if he betrayed her, so Turner was even more deadset on getting Alyssa out.

Brittany mentioned that Turner could throw Alyssa a sympathy vote to protect his jury management. She said, “If you were to give her a sympathy vote, she would be in jury for a couple of weeks, and maybe she could do some damage control for you.” Turner seemed to consider it and told Brittany that he would let her know his decision before the vote.

Later that night, Turner ratted out Brittany. In the kitchen, he whispered to Taylor and Monte, “Brittany tried to get me to flip my vote in the storage room.” Taylor and Monte didn’t look too shocked, given Brittany’s past behavior. Plus, they watched as Brittany pulled Turner for a chat from the HOH room.

Turner retold the entire conversation to the new Big Brother 24 showmance, and he was clearly unhappy with Brittany.

Will Alyssa or Taylor go home on Thursday, Sept. 15?

Unless something wild happens before the Big Brother 24 live eviction, Alyssa will be the next houseguest voted out. Even if Brittany does vote to keep her, Turner certainly won’t, and Monte will break a tie in Taylor’s favor.

Taylor might feel betrayed by Brittany, as she should, but she must keep her eyes on the prize. She has to win the next HOH to secure her spot in the final three, and Taylor should still plan on taking Brittany to the end with her. Brittany is much easier to beat in the final two chairs than Turner or Monte. So if Taylor wins HOH, she should target Turner.

If Turner wins HOH, he will probably target Brittany, but he also might go for Taylor. And if Brittany wins HOH, she will undoubtedly nominate the men.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Thursday, Sept. 15, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

