‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Was the Veto Used During Week 10?

With only a couple of weeks left in Big Brother 24, the next few competitions are dire. The final five houseguests need to win as many Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions as they can to secure their safety and ensure they make it to the Big Brother 24 finale. With that in mind, one player stepped up to the plate during the week 10 POV, but did they use it when it came time for the veto meeting?

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 Week 10 Power of Veto meeting.]

Brittany Hoopes | Photo: CBS

Who won the Power of Veto in ‘Big Brother 24’ Week 10?

Following the dramatic double eviction on Thursday, Sept. 8, Monte Taylor won the Big Brother 24 Week 10 HOH competition. He is guaranteed a spot in the final four, although he won’t be eligible to compete in the next HOH.

Since Monte has the most trust in Taylor Hale and Matthew Turner, he nominated Brittany Hoopes and Alyssa Snider for eviction. He never committed to one of them as his target, though, because he knew that things change fast in the Big Brother house.

The producers switched up the POV competition by having it during the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 10. They woke up the houseguests and gave them a certain amount of time to get to the backyard for the POV. Monte didn’t take this warning seriously, and he was late, so the producers forced him to sit out of the competition.

Ultimately, Brittany won the Power of Veto in Big Brother 24 Week 10.

What happened at the ‘Big Brother 24’ veto ceremony?

Because Brittany won the Power of Veto, Monte was forced into nominating one of his closest allies in Big Brother 24. And he immediately promised Turner that he was safe. So that meant that Taylor would be seeing the block for the fifth time on eviction night.

To paraphrase Monte, he told Taylor that he didn’t trust her to evict Alyssa over Turner if he nominated Turner. But he did trust that Brittany would vote to keep Taylor, and Monte explained he would break a tie to evict Alyssa over Taylor.

Brittany used the POV on herself at the Big Brother 24 Week 10 veto meeting. And Monte kept his word and nominated Taylor in her place. So, either Taylor or Alyssa will join the jury on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Alright #BB24 fans… Tonight’s episode might be over, but the pressure has only just begun. We’ll see you back here on Wednesday for more. ? pic.twitter.com/d1eqaHE2lr — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 12, 2022

Who will leave on Thursday — Taylor or Alyssa?

Monte, Turner, and Taylor formed a final three alliance on Sunday, Sept. 11, called Girls Guys, which should ensure that Taylor stays and Alyssa leaves. However, Turner tried campaigning with Monte to make him target Taylor over Alyssa. Monte stood firm in his desire to see Alyssa exit this week, though.

For Monte’s game, it’s better to save Taylor. And for Turner’s game, it’s better to keep Alyssa. Thankfully, if Turner does go rogue and vote out Taylor, Brittany will undoubtedly vote to evict Alyssa, and Monte will break a tie in Taylor’s favor.

Unless something drastic happens before Thursday, Sept. 15, Alyssa should be the next houseguest evicted.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: A Final 2 Crashes and Burns Less Than 24 Hours After It Forms