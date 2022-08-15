‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Was the Veto Used During Week 6?

Things are getting tense in the Big Brother house, folks. Before and after Taylor Hale won the sixth Head of Household competition of Big Brother 24, she promised safety to one too many people. She ultimately had to go back on one of her promises and nominated Indy Santos alongside Terrance Higgins for eviction. However, following the Power of Veto, Taylor’s target shifted, resulting in drama between the Leftovers alliance, according to Big Brother 24 spoilers.

Kyle Capener won the Power of Veto, according to ‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers

After Taylor put Indy and Terrance on the block in Big Brother 24, spoilers indicated that the three of them, along with Kyle Capener, Alyssa Snider, and Jasmine Davis, played in the Power of Veto competition.

Taylor’s original target was Terrance, although the rest of the Leftovers preferred Indy to leave. And the other houseguests believed that Taylor wanted to backdoor Monte. So the outcome of the week six POV competition was going to be interesting no matter what.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, the six houseguests battled in the Yankee Swap POV, or the Prize Swapping POV. This is one of Big Brother‘s famous competitions that has been around since season 8. In the end, Kyle won the POV, Alyssa won $5,000, Jasmine won a London trip, Indy has to wear a unitard for a week, Taylor has to be chained up with Joseph Abdin for 48 hours, and Terrance has to get fake tattoos.

The POV tore the Leftovers apart

Although Big Brother 24 spoilers suggested that Taylor was contemplating nominating Joseph at the POV meeting to hide the Leftovers alliance, that plan was thrown out the window due to her punishment. No one would believe that she would place Joseph on the block after being stuck by his side for 48 hours. Plus, that plan was too risky, and Taylor had set her sights on a different target — Alyssa.

Taylor had promised Alyssa safety, but she felt differently after the POV competition. The HOH had chosen Alyssa to play in the POV after getting the Houseguest Choice chip. Taylor wanted to prove her loyalty to Alyssa. However, Alyssa stole a prize from Taylor during the competition and didn’t go for the Veto. Taylor realized that Alyssa would never work with her in the game.

Afterward, most of the Leftovers, including Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes, hyped up Taylor to put Alyssa on the block after Kyle used the POV on Terrance. But Kyle did not warm to the idea of backdooring his showmance. And it didn’t help that Michael and Brittany were singing a different tune during their talks with Kyle. He thought they were on his side, and Taylor thought they were on her’s.

During the late night hours of Aug. 14, the Leftovers had numerous talks about what to do with the POV. Taylor, Joseph, and Monte Taylor wanted to use it and put up Alyssa, while Kyle and Matthew Turner wanted to keep the nominations the same. And Michael and Brittany tried to remain indifferent. Could this be the end of the Leftovers in Big Brother 24?

‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers indicate Kyle didn’t use the POV

According to Big Brother 24 spoilers, Kyle did not use the POV at the meeting on Monday, Aug. 15. He left the nominations the same, which means that either Indy or Terrance will be the next player to leave the Big Brother house.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

