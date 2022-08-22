‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Was the Veto Used in Week 7?

Big Brother 24 introduced a new twist on Thursday’s live eviction episode that split the house. Michael Bruner came in first place in the Head of Household competition, so he and his group were inside in “Big Brochella.” Meanwhile, Terrance Higgins came in second place, so he and his group were in the backyard in “Dyre Fest.” But which two houseguests won the Power of Veto during Big Brother 24 week seven? And did they use the POVs?

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 live feeds.]

Joseph Abdin | Photo: CBS

Terrance and Brittany won the Power of Veto during week 7 of ‘Big Brother 24’

Michael’s “Big Brochella” group consists of himself, Brittany Hoopes, Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor, and Jasmine Davis. He nominated Monte and Jasmine for eviction, with Jasmine being his target. All five players competed in one of the two Power of Veto competitions during week seven of Big Brother 24. And according to spoilers, Brittany won.

The “Big Brochella” group’s POV was the iconic “Stay or Fold” competition. The five houseguests played “Stay or Fold” on Friday, Aug. 19, at night before the “Dyre Fest” played their POV. “Stay or Fold” is notoriously an easy competition to hack, so we’ll have to see if the Leftovers employed a strategy to knock Jasmine out.

Over in “Dyre Fest,” Terrance nominated Joseph Abdin and Matthew Turner for eviction. Before nominations, Kyle Capener exposed the Leftovers to Alyssa Snider and then did the same during a conversation with Terrance. Kyle told the HOH that he wanted to work with him, Alyssa, Michael, and Brittany going forward. His strategy worked by keeping himself and Alyssa off the block.

The “Dyre Fest” crew participated in their POV competition on Saturday, Aug. 20. It’s unclear what the game was, but Terrance ended up winning the second veto in Big Brother 24 week seven.

Brittany didn’t use the POV

At the Power of Veto ceremony on Monday, Aug. 22, Big Brother 24 houseguest Brittany elected not to use the POV. So, either Monte or Jasmine will head to the jury house on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Monte has the Leftovers on his side, so fans will likely see Jasmine head out the door.

Although Michael has made it clear that he’s in favor of the Leftovers fracturing, he doesn’t want to be the first to take a shot. And since Brittany is on the same page as Michael and Taylor will undoubtedly want to keep Monte in the game, they will likely vote Jasmine out during the live eviction.

Nothin’ to see here… just two dudes lying to each other’s faces and sealing it with a fist bump. #BB24 pic.twitter.com/kMuAsJFWXE — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 22, 2022

It’s unclear whether or not Terrance used the Power of Veto in ‘Big Brother 24’

Unfortunately, the live feeds for the “Dyre Fest” group have been down since Saturday, Aug. 20. Fans on Twitter alleged that a couple of wall yellers are the reason behind the feed shutdown. So we currently have no idea if Joseph or Turner convinced Terrance to use the veto on them in Big Brother 24.

However, according to Spoiler Girl on Twitter, who claims to have a source on the Big Brother production team, Terrance doesn’t plan on using the POV. On Sunday, Aug. 21, they wrote, “My source said unless something changes over night: Terrance is not using the veto. Joseph has been campaigning all day. In the [diary room], he suspects Kyle betrayed him but hasn’t put the entire story together yet.”

Of course, fans should take this information with a grain of salt. CBS has not verified it, nor can we see what’s happening outside because the feeds have been down.

A new episode of Big Brother 24, which features the veto competitions, airs on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

UPDATE: The backyard feeds still aren’t on as of Tuesday, Aug. 23, morning. However, Spoiler Girl on Twitter reported, “Terrance used the veto on Turner and replaced him with Kyle.” We’ll have to wait for Wednesday’s episode for confirmation on this alleged news.

