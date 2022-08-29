‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Was the Veto Used During Week 8?

Big Brother 24 has been a lot of things, but through it all, it’s been undoubtedly entertaining. From self-evictions to outrageous twists, this summer has been one to remember. And week eight has been no different. Following an explosive day in the house, the Big Brother 24 players had to participate in the Power of Veto meeting on Monday, Aug. 29. But did the events of Sunday, Aug. 28, affect the veto holder’s decision?

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 live feeds and the week eight Power of Veto meeting.]

Michael Bruner | Photo: CBS.

Michael won the Power of Veto during ‘Big Brother 24’ Week 8

After Matthew Turner won the eighth Head of Household competition of Big Brother 24, he nominated Taylor Hale and Brittany Hoopes for eviction. He chose the After Party over the Leftovers, and Turner’s plan was to backdoor Michael Bruner.

While selecting players for the POV competition, Kyle Capener and Terrance Higgins were the only ones not chosen to play. So Turner, Taylor, Brittany, Michael, Monte Taylor, and Alyssa Snider would compete in the POV.

They battled in the famous “Slippery Slope” competition on Saturday, Aug. 27. Michael won, reaffirming that he’s one of the biggest threats in the game. But due to his win, he’ll make it to the final seven. And Big Brother awarded him a movie night along with the POV.

Michael has won five vetoes so far in Big Brother 24, which ties him for the record for most POV wins in a single season with Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother 7), Daniele Donato (Big Brother 8), Paul Abrahamian (Big Brother 19), and Kaycee Clark (Big Brother 20). And there’s a chance that Michael could break the record.

Michael and Brittany exposed Kyle’s theory about Cookout 2.0

Following the Big Brother 24 veto competition, Michael and Brittany decided to come clean about something they have kept close to their chests for weeks. During Michael’s first HOH reign, Kyle confided in him and Brittany about his fears regarding a second Cookout alliance. He believed that all the minorities were working together and that the White players needed to unite to oppose them.

This all-White alliance never came to fruition, but Kyle’s views rubbed Michael and Brittany the wrong way. And they decided to expose Kyle on Sunday, Aug. 28.

The duo first informed Taylor and Monte about Kyle’s theory. Then they told Alyssa, and then they spoke with Turner about it. By the time Michael and Brittany talked with the HOH, the information had already spread through the house like wildfire. Monte leaked the news to Terrance, who suggested what was happening to Kyle. Freaked out, Kyle went into the diary room and didn’t come out for hours.

While the live feeds were down for Michael’s movie night, something went down between Kyle, Brittany, Monte, and Terrance. The other four houseguests were away watching the movie. But when they returned, the live feeds were only on for a short time before Big Brother shut them off for two hours.

Based on conversations between houseguests after the live feeds turned back on, it’s assumed that there was a house meeting that fans didn’t see. Games were exposed, trust was broken, and racism was addressed. And unfortunately, fans couldn’t see any of it on the live feeds.

The house is divided once again!?See who wins the veto in a brand new #BB24 Wednesday at 8/7c on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/vNCJBmzWuV — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 29, 2022

What happened at the ‘Big Brother 24’ veto meeting?

Michael planned on taking Brittany down with the veto during the week eight ceremony in Big Brother 24. And after they outed Kyle’s theory about another Cookout alliance, Turner made it clear that he intended to nominate Kyle in Brittany’s place.

At the veto ceremony, that is exactly what happened. So, either Kyle or Taylor will head to the jury house on Thursday, Sept. 1, during the live eviction.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Predict the Winner