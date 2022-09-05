‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Was the Veto Used During Week 9?

The end is near for Big Brother 24; after this week, only five players will remain in the house. The double eviction is looming, but first, the houseguests are focused on who will make it to the final six. And after a historic Power of Veto win, did the holder use it during the Big Brother 24 veto ceremony on Monday, Sept. 5?

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 live feeds and the week nine Power of Veto meeting.]

Alyssa Snider | Photo: CBS

Michael is the current HOH

After Kyle Capener was evicted on Thursday, Sept. 1, Michael Bruner became the new HOH of Big Brother 24.

Michael, Brittany Hoopes, Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor, Alyssa Snider, and Terrance Higgins competed in a Zingbot-themed HOH. Matthew Turner sat out as he was the outgoing HOH. From the beginning of the competition, it was clear that no one would come close to beating Michael. The comp beast jumped out in him, and he easily secured his third HOH of the summer.

Michael recognized that it would probably be smart to target Turner, but he promised him safety the previous week. Since Turner sacrificed his own game to get Kyle out of the house, Michael felt he deserved a bye-week.

At the nomination ceremony, Michael put Terrance and Alyssa on the block, with Terrance being the target. However, if Terrance or Alyssa won the Power of Veto during week nine of Big Brother 24, Michael knew he might have to nominate Turner.

Who won the Power of Veto in ‘Big Brother 24’?

With Zingbot out of the way, the Big Brother 24 producers showcased another iconic competition for the week nine Power of Veto competition — BB Comics.

Michael, Terrance, Alyssa, Taylor, Monte, and Brittany participated in the POV. Turner was the only houseguest to sit out of the competition.

The live feeds were down for six hours while the battle was underway. And when the feeds turned back on, they revealed that Michael had won his sixth POV of the summer.

After this victory, Michael secured his place on top of the leaderboard for most veto wins in a single season of Big Brother. Janelle Pierzina set the record in Big Brother 7 with five POV wins. And then Daniele Donato (Big Brother 8), Paul Abrahamian (Big Brother 19), and Kaycee Clark (Big Brother 20) tied her record with five wins in their respective seasons.

Michael’s sixth veto in Big Brother 24 also ties him with Janelle’s record for nine wins in a single season. Michael has won six vetoes and three HOHs. And Janelle won five vetoes and four HOHs in Big Brother 7.

Did Michael use the veto in ‘Big Brother 24’?

After winning the veto in Big Brother 24, Michael made it clear that he had no intention of using it. He wanted Terrance to go to the jury, and there was no point in using it.

At the POV meeting on Monday, Sept. 5, Michael chose to leave nominations the same. So, Terrance or Alyssa will be the first houseguest to exit during the double eviction on Thursday, Sept. 8.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

