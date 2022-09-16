‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Who Won the Final Power of Veto?

Only four houseguests remain in Big Brother 24, which means that the next (and final) Power of Veto competition is more important than ever. Whoever wins decides who is the sole vote to evict during the next Big Brother 24 live show. And consequentially, the POV winner determines who gets cut before the final three.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 Week 11 Power of Veto competition and the live feeds.]

Monte Taylor | Photo: CBS

Taylor is the week 11 HOH

Following Alyssa Snider’s eviction, Taylor Hale, Brittany Hoopes, and Matthew Turner competed in the Big Brother 24 Week 11 Head of Household competition. Monte sat out since he was the outgoing HOH.

The competition was called “Fashion Fest,” and the three players had to answer true or false questions about a video of host Julie Chen Moonves showing off her various outfits from the summer. Turner struggled while Taylor and Brittany dominated. In the end, the two women had the same amount of correct answers, resulting in a tiebreaker question.

Taylor won the tiebreaker, and Julie informed her that she was the next HOH. Taylor is guaranteed a spot in the final three, and fans couldn’t be happier.

Later the night, Big Brother informed them that the nomination ceremony would take place a day earlier. So Taylor got her HOH room, had one-on-one conversations with everyone, and made her decision. And at the nomination ceremony, she put Brittany and Turner on the block.

Which ‘Big Brother 24’ houseguest won the last veto of the summer?

Taylor, Brittany, Monte, and Turner competed in the last Power of Veto competition of Big Brother 24. And according to spoilers, Monte won, securing his spot in the final three.

The POV wasn’t held in the backyard. Instead, they had to go to another stage on the CBS lot to battle for power. The live feeds were only down for less than two hours, so it was a relatively short competition.

It’s unclear which competition Taylor, Brittany, Monte, and Turner battled in. However, the final four POV usually revolves around remembering days.

What does Monte’s Power of Veto win mean for the next ‘Big Brother 24’ live eviction?

Since Monte won the veto in Big Brother 24 Week 11, he will leave nominations the same and likely vote out Brittany.

Taylor will want him to vote out Turner. But Monte knows that Brittany would take Taylor to the final two, and Turner would take Monte to the final two. So even though Taylor and Monte are in a showmance, he will undoubtedly do what’s best for his game.

So unless something wild happens before Thursday, Sept. 22, Brittany will be the next jury member. And that means that Taylor, Monte, and Turner will be the final three of Big Brother 24.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Sunday, Sept. 18, at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

