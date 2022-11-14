‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Addresses if She and Joseph Will Move in Together — ‘I’m Really Effing Popular Right Now’

After winning Big Brother 24, Taylor Hale has been pretty busy. From giving numerous interviews to attending glamorous events, she hasn’t had much time to slow down. Thankfully, Taylor was able to unwind a bit after winning a cruise for being America’s Favorite Player in Big Brother 24, and she brought her now-boyfriend Joseph Abdin with her. But while the two are officially together, they are in no rush to move in together.

Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale | Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Taylor and Joseph began dating after ‘Big Brother 24’ ended

Big Brother 24 fans started to “ship” Taylor and Joseph when they noticed them flirting inside the house. The two houseguests grew close over their time together in the game, but they never officially entered a showmance for fear of being targeted.

Sadly, the split house twist separated Taylor and Joseph, and Dyre Fest ended up being Joseph’s demise. However, Taylor continued to thrive in the house, and she went on to win in an 8-1 vote against Monte Taylor. Joseph was one of the eight jurors to vote for Taylor to win Big Brother 24.

After reuniting during the finale, Taylor and Joseph cleared the air and agreed to take their relationship slow. They both needed to acclimate to being in the real world for the first time in 82 days.

But almost a month and a half after Big Brother 24 ended, Taylor and Joseph announced they were dating. And fans couldn’t be happier for the pair.

Andy Cohen asks Taylor about her relationship with Joseph

Taylor, arguably one of the most popular houseguests in Big Brother‘s history, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, Nov. 14. And during the episode, Andy asked her if she and Joseph are living together.

“I knew this was coming. I knew it as soon as we announced,” Taylor explained. “It’s like, ‘OK, when are you getting your eight-carat ring, Taylor?’ No. We are still in separate cities. I’m in Detroit. He’s in Florida. But I travel because, I don’t know, I’m really effing popular right now. So, we’re comfortable.”

Sorry, “Jaylor” fans. Taylor and Joseph just started dating, and the Big Brother 24 winner’s schedule is booked right now. It might be a while before they take the next step in their relationship.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’ Fans Demand Rule Changes After Season 24

Taylor and Joseph gush over one another after taking their ‘Big Brother 24’ relationship to the next level

Taylor and Joseph spoke with People about their decision to begin dating after meeting in the Big Brother 24 house. And they seem to be very happy in their relationship.

“My connection with Joseph has been undeniable, and I knew from the moment he kissed me on finale night that we’d find a way to be together,” Taylor revealed. “His heart is bigger than the galaxy, and now we have the privilege of sharing our hearts with each other. I love him so much — I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Joseph shared, “From the moment I saw Taylor, I knew she was something special. Our spark started within the show, and we decided to wait until after the game. Since then, we have only gotten closer and confirmed what we already knew. It has been a rollercoaster of an experience, but I wouldn’t want to share it with anyone else. She is a remarkable woman that I am so grateful to call mine. She may have won Big Brother, but I won so much more.”

Big Brother 24 is available to stream on Paramount+.