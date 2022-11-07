‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Addresses Rumors She’s Dating Joseph — ‘We Are Planning on Making It’

Big Brother 24 has ended, but fans are still intrigued by the houseguests’ lives. In particular, viewers love to keep up with Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin, aka “Jaylor,” following the Big Brother 24 finale. The duo has not officially entered a romantic relationship, and Taylor confirmed why they’re taking it slow.

Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale | Photo: CBS

Taylor and Joseph connected inside the ‘Big Brother 24’ house

Although Taylor and Joseph first caught a glance at one another outside the Big Brother 24 house, they officially met during the premiere. And he quickly became one of her closest friends. While Taylor was dealing with hate and exclusion, Joseph treated her like a human. Of course, this shouldn’t have been a big deal, but it was, thanks to some bitter houseguests.

Taylor and Joseph started working together in week three when the Leftovers came together. They became close allies, and when they weren’t scheming, they were flirting.

Some fans started “shipping” Taylor and Joseph, but they never entered a showmance. Instead, they had a “fauxmance” for strategic purposes, which quickly fizzled out during the split house twist. The Dyre Fest players evicted Joseph from the house, and Taylor was devastated. And it didn’t help when the backyard houseguests spread lies about Joseph betraying Taylor.

Taylor went on to win Big Brother 24, with Joseph being one of the votes to crown her the champion. And following the finale, the two have only grown closer.

Taylor shuts down dating rumors

During an Instagram live, Taylor was interacting with Big Brother 24 fans when she noticed a comment that said, “Jaylor confirmed.”

The Big Brother 24 winner responded, “Now, y’all got me heated. I’ve told you the truth about me and Joseph the whole time. We’re trying to take it easy. We’re trying to just make sure that my head is on straight, his head is on straight, we’re going to work together to make sure that we get to the point where we’re going to have a long-term, sustainable relationship.”

Taylor continued, “It’s really funny how people are like, ‘Oh! Is Jaylor going to happen?’ Like, yeah. That’s the point. We want to be saying all this stuff about us, trying to make sure that we are setting ourselves up for longevity. Like, guys, please be real. We are planning on making it. We are planning on locking it in eventually. But there’s stuff that needs to happen.”

“There are conversations that need to happen,” she explained. “There’s real stuff that needs to go on. This is something that impacts our lives as individuals. And if we’re going to work together in life, we need to make sure things are set up long-term … If you want us to be in it for the long-term, why would you want us to step outside of the house and immediately say, ‘I’m in love! I have a ring on my finger. I’m getting married. This is the love of my life!'”

Taylor concluded, “He is an amazing person. I am an amazing person. We will get there. But if we walked out of that house and two weeks later said, ‘We’re in a relationship,’ you guys wouldn’t have Jaylor two months from now. So, I’ve picked my poison. Which is sitting and waiting and making sure he and I are in a good enough place to make things official. You need to pick the same poison.”

Taylor and Joseph are going to therapy after ‘Big Brother 24’

While speaking with The Reality Kingdom, Taylor disclosed how she and Joseph would make their relationship work after exiting the Big Brother 24 house.

“There have been moments where I have felt inseparable from Joseph,” Taylor said. “I know that he and I, whatever we end up being, whether it’s a long-term relationship, married with kids, or the closest friendship in the world like Janelle [Pierzina] and Kaysar [Ridha] to this day, he is someone that right now I want to be bonded to forever, but I don’t want that to be trauma bonding.”

She added, “So I need him in this time, and he needs me in this time. But for exploring the rest of our relationship, that’s the reason why we are taking therapy, to make sure our heads are right. So that when and if we do enter that romantic relationship, we have the capacity and the bones set for a long-term experience. Because I don’t want this to fall apart after two months.”

Big Brother 24 is available to stream on Paramount+.