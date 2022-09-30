‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Admits She Still Has ‘A Lot of Love’ for Kyle

Taylor Hale and Kyle Capener were in the same alliance in Big Brother 24, but that didn’t stop him from trying to form an all-white alliance to combat her and the other people of color. However, when his comments and actions were exposed in the house, Kyle tried to make amends with his fellow houseguests. And following the show, Taylor revealed that she still gives Kyle grace.

The Leftovers came together during week three of Big Brother 24, and the alliance included Taylor, Kyle, Joseph Abdin, Monte Taylor, Matthew Turner, Michael Bruner, and Brittany Hoopes. However, the alliance started to fracture in week five when Michael won the Head of Household competition.

Kyle approached Michael in his HOH room about concerns regarding some Leftovers. He feared that Taylor, Joseph, and Monte would ally with the other people of color in the house — Jasmine Davis, Terrance Higgins, and Indy Santos. Kyle claimed that they would come together as “The Cookout 2.0.”

To combat this imaginary alliance, Kyle wanted to assemble a new one with all the white houseguests — himself, Michael, Brittany, Turner, and Alyssa Snider. Michael and Brittany tried to warn Kyle about the optics of the situation. But he continued to push this all-white alliance idea.

Finally, Michael and Brittany exposed Kyle’s racist comments and actions in week eight. They first told Taylor and Monte and then informed Alyssa and Turner, the HOH. The players later had a house meeting. And it became clear that Kyle would be the next houseguest to leave the game.

Turner had initially nominated Taylor and Brittany, and Michael won the Power of Veto. Michael used the POV on Brittany, and Turner nominated Kyle in her place. Before the eviction, Kyle tried to make amends with Monte, Taylor, and Terrance Higgins. He seemed open to learning and growing, but only time will tell if he puts in the work to change.

During the live show, the players unanimously evicted Kyle from the Big Brother 24 house, becoming the fourth juror. He would later vote for Taylor to win the game.

Taylor addresses the situation following the ‘Big Brother 24’ finale

After winning $800,000 during the Big Brother 24 finale, Taylor spoke with Us Weekly about her journey on the show, including the week Kyle left.

“I know a lot of people are gonna disagree with me, but I truly do have a lot of love for Kyle,” Taylor shared. “He’s someone who has owned up to what he is done. And he’s willing to do the work to be better in the future.”

She continued, “But in the conversations that happened that week when his all-white alliance was revealed — his attempt at an all-white alliance was revealed — I just know that he and Monte had a stronger emotional connection than Kyle and I had. So I would not have been upset with him for going for Kyle. But I mean, 8 is my lucky number. So to walk away from this game with an 8-1 vote and $800,000, I don’t know. And my mic pack the whole season was mic No. 8.”

A few days after the Big Brother 24 finale, Kyle posted a picture of the cast on Instagram. The caption reads, “Congratulations [Taylor]! The Sword and Victor of BB24! Thank you for choosing love and kindness this season. Thank you to everyone who voted for me for Americas Favorite Player. I’m so grateful and overwhelmed at the love and support shown to me.”

“I’m learning and grateful for the experience that gave me an opportunity to grow as a person. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of that journey so far! I’m looking forward to the future!”

Taylor commented, “Love you Kyle.”

Taylor is the first Black woman to win a regular season of ‘Big Brother’

Not only did Taylor persevere through all of the hate she received during Big Brother 24, but she also made history with her win. She is the first Black woman to win a regular season of Big Brother 24. As fans recall, Tamar Braxton won Celebrity Big Brother 2.

“First Black woman to win Big Brother, it was the goal I had coming in,” Taylor told Us Weekly. “I didn’t know if it would happen. I was first on the block in the first week. It didn’t feel like it would happen at all.”

She added, “But season 3 was the last season I watched before coming into the season. And to watch Danielle Reyes play just a phenomenal game, the amazing game that she played, and not win in the end, I was just like, there is nothing that will stop me from speaking about wanting to be the first Black woman to win this game and doing everything in my power to make it happen.”

Big Brother 24 is available to stream on Paramount+.

