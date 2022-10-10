‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Dumps Joseph as Her Partner for ‘The Amazing Race’

Big Brother contestants often cross over to The Amazing Race following the conclusion of their seasons. Big Brother 23 favorites Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss are currently competing in The Amazing Race Season 34, and they’re among the favorites to win. There has also been buzz about Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin partnering up for the race after Big Brother 24, but they’ve run into a slight hiccup.

Taylor and Joseph discuss doing ‘The Amazing Race’ after ‘Big Brother’

Inside the Big Brother 24 house, Taylor and Joseph entertained the thought of going on The Amazing Race together. The two players immediately connected when they met, and their chemistry was undeniable. Plus, they worked well together within the Leftovers alliance (we’re choosing to forget Joseph volunteering to go on the block during Taylor’s Head of Household reign and her agreeing with it).

So it would make sense if Taylor and Joseph competed together in The Amazing Race. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that CBS has noticed their popularity following the Big Brother 24 finale. If only they capitalized on the duo’s chemistry and favor among the fandom during the season.

In post-season interviews, Taylor and Joseph have frequently discussed racing around the world. Their relationship has only grown stronger outside of the confines of the Big Brother 24 house, and they love the idea of traveling together.

However, Taylor has noticed signs suggesting she and Joseph aren’t destined for The Amazing Race. She went live on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 7, as she and Joseph got ready for an event. They were late because Joseph kept getting distracted, and Taylor had to do her makeup. To put it lightly, they were a hot mess. And in The Amazing Race, teams must be on schedule and organized.

The ‘Big Brother 24’ winner chooses another potential partner for the race

Big Brother 24 winner Taylor spoke with Your Reality Recaps on Sunday, Oct. 9, about the game, her relationships with her houseguests, and everything in between. And during the interview, she discussed potentially dumping Joseph as her The Amazing Race partner for Michael Bruner.

“I would love to do The Amazing Race with Michael!” Taylor shared. “Listen, Joseph is a wonderful human being. There can only be one person between the two of us that operates on CBT — color people time. Typically, it is me. I don’t know if you heard or saw about our live from the other night. We had to be somewhere, and this man had his shirt in the dryer, was talking this, talking that, talking on the live still.”

She continued, “I am begging this man to go, begging this man, ‘We need to leave. We’re in [Los Angeles]. We’re going to hit traffic.’ He’s acting like there’s not a care in the world. That’s not Amazing Race material. That is, you stay at home, and you make sure the house and the bills are paid for while I get us the $1 million, OK? So, I trust Michael could keep that s*** tight. We would shut that down.”

Honestly, we think that Big Brother fans would love to see Taylor on The Amazing Race regardless of who her partner is. But Michael, who holds the record for most single-season Power of Veto wins, may give her a better chance to win. Sorry, Joseph.

Where does Taylor and Joseph’s relationship stand following the ‘Big Brother 24’ finale?

Taylor and Joseph aren’t rushing into a relationship after exiting the Big Brother 24 house. They want to work on themselves and process what they’ve been through before being with each other.

“We spent a lot of time apart, like, literal weeks apart, and in those weeks, I had a lot of people messing with my head trying to make me doubt any friendship [or] relationship with Joseph,” Taylor told Us Weekly. “And I’m still trying to work through that … So, walking out, I need to make sure that I’m taking care of myself first and that I have my own stability, my own head on straight.”

She added, “I don’t wanna be too dependent on Joseph to help me through that. He’s literally the best support system ever. Everybody saw that in the game, and getting it back is the best thing in the world. But I don’t wanna jump into a relationship, almost trauma-bonding with someone. I just wanna make sure that I have my head straight.”

Big Brother 24 is available to stream on Paramount+.

