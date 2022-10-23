‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor and Joseph Accurately Predicted Their Popularity

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin have been undoubtedly the two most popular Big Brother 24 houseguests following the finale. The fandom’s love for Taylor is unsurprising since she won America’s Favorite Player, and many viewers also loved Joseph. However, since they were cut off from the outside world inside the house, they had no idea how fans perceived them. But Taylor and Joseph had a prediction.

Taylor and Joseph connected in the ‘Big Brother 24’ house

Taylor and Joseph immediately hit it off in Big Brother 24. He was one of the only players to give her the time of day inside the house. Joseph constantly reassured Taylor that she had a chance to win the game despite the other houseguests’ treatment of her.

Taylor and Joseph started officially working together during week three when the Leftovers alliance formed. And their flirty behavior started to accelerate since they spent more time together. However, they never crossed over into showmance territory.

Sadly, a split house twist separated them. And Taylor never got to say goodbye when he was evicted that week.

At the Big Brother 24 finale, Joseph voted for Taylor to win the game. And in an 8-1 vote, the jury crowned Taylor the winner of Big Brother 24.

Following their escape from the house, Taylor and Joseph have been nearly inseparable. They stayed in Los Angeles a couple of weeks after the finale to spend some time together before separating and returning to their respective homes. However, Taylor and Joseph have many plans for the future.

The duo predicted the post-season

While they were still playing Big Brother 24, Taylor and Joseph guessed what was waiting for them when they exited the house. And they were surprisingly accurate.

“I’m telling you, your life is going to be insane,” Taylor said in a Twitter clip from July 31. Joseph responded, “So is yours. I cannot wait to see what comes out of here. You just needed that exposure, and you got it … You are a driving force.”

“Yo, this man is just gassing me up,” Taylor told the cameras. Joseph replied, “I’m really not. I swear to god … And I’m not just saying that … There’s a couple of people I really think can go toward the end and win this, and you’re one of them.”

As it turns out, Taylor and Joseph were right. Taylor won, and they both had many opportunities waiting for them after the game. Fans cannot get enough of “Jaylor.”

Taylor and Joseph claim they’re not dating after ‘Big Brother 24’

Many Big Brother 24 fans want to see Taylor and Joseph enter a romantic relationship. However, the duo is taking it slow.

“Let me say it right now — no one has asked me to be their girlfriend,” Taylor told The Reality Kingdom. “I am not in a committed relationship.”

She explained, “There have been moments where I have felt inseparable from Joseph. I know that he and I, whatever we end up being, whether it’s a long-term relationship, married with kids, or the closest friendship in the world like Janelle [Pierzina] and Kaysar [Ridha] to this day, he is someone that right now I want to be bonded to forever. But I don’t want that to be trauma bonding.”

“So I need him in this time, and he needs me in this time,” the Big Brother 24 winner concluded. “But for exploring the rest of our relationship, that’s the reason why we are taking therapy, to make sure our heads are right. So that when and if we do enter that romantic relationship, we have the capacity and the bones set for a long-term experience. Because I don’t want this to fall apart after two months.”

Big Brother 24 is available to stream on Paramount+.

