‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor and Joseph Are Going to Therapy Before Starting a Relationship

Big Brother 24 might be over, but fans’ interest in the former houseguests and their lives hasn’t faded. In particular, winner Taylor Hale has been supremely busy in the past couple of weeks. And she’s given more interviews than we can count. Taylor has also been spending a lot of time with Joseph Abdin after the Big Brother 24 finale. But the two aren’t dating — yet.

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin | Photo: CBS

Taylor and Joseph formed a strong bond in the ‘Big Brother 24’ house

Joseph and Taylor were fan favorites in the Big Brother 24 house. Viewers loved their close friendship, which formed early on in the game. As many recall, Taylor was subjected to hate and bullying by many of her fellow houseguests. However, Joseph was always a friend and supported her when others unfairly shut her out.

Taylor and Joseph’s bond strengthened when they became a part of the Leftovers alliance. They then connected not only on a personal level but a game one, as well. At one point, Taylor and Joseph combined the two when they entered a “fauxmance.” However, everything came crashing down during the split house twist.

The twist separated Taylor and Joseph as she stayed inside at Big Brochella, and he went outside to be with Dyre Fest. The backyard houseguests targeted Joseph, and they evicted him from the game. When the players reunited, the outsiders threw Joseph under the bus and spouted lies about him betraying Taylor.

Despite the pain from Joseph’s “betrayal,” Taylor persevered and landed a spot in the final two chairs on finale night. And she won against Monte Taylor in an 8-1 vote, with one of the votes for Taylor to win coming from Joseph.

Taylor and Joseph cleared the air after the Big Brother 24 finale, and the two have been inseparable ever since. They even traveled to Nevada for the Miss USA competition together.

The winner reveals that she and Joseph are going to therapy

The Reality Kingdom sat down with Taylor to talk about the game, her relationships with her former houseguests, and everything in between. And during the discussion, Taylor shared an update on her and Joseph’s relationship.

“Let me say it right now — No one has asked me to be their girlfriend,” Taylor revealed. “I am not in a committed relationship.”

She added, “There have been moments where I have felt inseparable from Joseph. I know that he and I, whatever we end up being, whether it’s a long-term relationship, married with kids, or the closest friendship in the world like Janelle [Pierzina] and Kaysar [Ridha] to this day, he is someone that right now I want to be bonded to forever, but I don’t want that to be trauma bonding.”

“So I need him in this time, and he needs me in this time,” Taylor concluded. “But for exploring the rest of our relationship, that’s the reason why we are taking therapy, to make sure our heads are right. So that when and if we do enter that romantic relationship, we have the capacity and the bones set for a long-term experience. Because I don’t want this to fall apart after two months.”

HAHAHAHA SO CLOSE https://t.co/qqmRzdHzQT — Joseph Abdin (@JosephAbdin) September 29, 2022

Joseph is supporting Taylor following ‘Big Brother 24’

While speaking with Us Weekly, Joseph revealed how he is navigating post-Big Brother 24 life and his relationship with Taylor.

“I’ve been made aware or hear certain things that could be concerning,” Joseph said. “And until I decide — and Taylor seems to share the sentiment with me — I want to be fully informed about what happened and how it happened and [until] I’m in the right head space to take it in and act appropriately.”

He added, “I’m definitely my own person, but this has a lot to do with Taylor, and a lot of these behaviors affected Taylor directly. The best thing I want to do is support her. So whatever she wants from me, and however I can help her, and whatever her healing process needs to be, I want to do that for her.”

Big Brother 24 is available to stream on Paramount+.

