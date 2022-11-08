‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor and Joseph Joke They Are ‘Official’ on Election Day

Big Brother has produced numerous successful couples in its 24 seasons, and Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin plan to follow in their footsteps. However, the season 24 alums are not officially dating as of the writing of this article. But that doesn’t mean they can’t have a little fun with their Big Brother 24 fans while encouraging them to exercise their right to vote.

Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale | Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Taylor and Joseph are taking it slow after escaping the ‘Big Brother 24’ house

Taylor and Joseph met on the night of the Big Brother 24 premiere, and they were quickly drawn to one another. Unfortunately, a few hateful houseguests had it out for Taylor after that first night, and she was pushed to the outside. Taylor’s karma came to play, though, and she survived long enough to see the formation of the Leftovers alliance.

Taylor and Joseph began officially working together through the Leftovers in week three. And they were loyal to one another throughout the rest of the game, even though some players wanted Taylor to believe that Joseph betrayed her.

Joseph was evicted during the split house twist, which devastated Taylor. Her social game was outstanding, though, and she earned a spot in the final two chairs. In the Big Brother 24 finale, the jury crowned Taylor the winner against Monte Taylor in an 8-1 vote. Plus, she won America’s Favorite Player — the first time a houseguest has won both titles.

Following the finale, Taylor learned that Joseph had never crossed her. And the two have been nearly inseparable ever since. Their flirty behavior inside the house carried over to the outside world. And fans believed it was only a matter of time before they started dating. However, Taylor and Joseph are committed to taking their relationship one day at a time.

The duo urges their fans to vote

On the morning of Nov. 8 — Election Day in the United States — Big Brother 24 houseguests Taylor and Joseph posted a shocking tweet.

It read, “TAYLOR AND I ARE OFFICIAL-LY going to the polls since it is the last day to VOTE #Vote #ElectionDay.”

The former houseguests poked a little fun at the persistent dating rumors while spreading awareness on Election Day.

In a separate tweet, Taylor revealed, “Today’s the last day — I flew home to make sure my vote is counted! Do you have a plan to vote? I wanna hear it!”

Taylor was in Los Angeles, but she flew home to Michigan, where she’s registered to vote, to ensure her voice was heard. And she’s urging others to do so, as well.

TAYLOR AND I ARE OFFICIAL

-LY going to the polls since it is the last day to VOTE ? #Vote #ElectionDay — Joseph Abdin (@JosephAbdin) November 8, 2022

Taylor explained why she and Joseph aren’t officially a couple after ‘Big Brother 24’

During an Instagram live on Nov. 6, Big Brother 24 winner Taylor addressed the rumor that she and Joseph were dating.

“I’ve told you the truth about me and Joseph the whole time,” Taylor explained. “We’re trying to take it easy. We’re trying to just make sure that my head is on straight, his head is on straight, we’re going to work together to make sure that we get to the point where we’re going to have a long-term, sustainable relationship.”

She added, “It’s really funny how people are like, ‘Oh! Is Jaylor going to happen?’ Like, yeah. That’s the point. We want to be saying all this stuff about us, trying to make sure that we are setting ourselves up for longevity. Like, guys, please be real. We are planning on making it. We are planning on locking it in eventually.”

Big Brother 24 is available to stream on Paramount+.