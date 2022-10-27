‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor and Joseph Are Planning a Couples Costume for Halloween

The majority of Big Brother fans are obsessed with “Jaylor” — AKA Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale. The two officially met inside the Big Brother 24 house, and their connection was almost instant. After the finale, their bond has only gotten stronger, and fans cannot get enough of their friendship/relationship.

Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale | Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Taylor and Joseph have been spending a lot of time together following the ‘Big Brother 24’ finale

Joseph was one of the first Big Brother 24 houseguests to include Taylor after others bullied and isolated her. And he helped pull her into the Leftovers alliance, which kickstarted Taylor’s game. Once she was allowed to actually play Big Brother, she soared.

Taylor and Joseph continued to get closer once they started working together, and their friendship quickly turned flirtatious. Later, they began a “fauxmance” for strategic purposes, but we know there was a little bit of self-indulgence going on, as well. Unfortunately, the split house twist separated Taylor and Joseph. And the Dyre Fest players evicted Joseph from the game.

Taylor went on to win Big Brother 24, and after the finale, she reunited with Joseph. Since then, the two have been nearly inseparable. They spent two weeks in Los Angeles together directly following the finale. Then, they each returned to their respective hometowns for a week before reuniting again in Canada for a few meet-and-greets with fans.

After their Canada getaway, Taylor and Joseph flew back to LA to spend more time together and explore more opportunities.

What do the former houseguests have planned for Halloween?

During an interview with Pop Crave, Big Brother 24 houseguest Joseph revealed whether or not he would be with Taylor for Halloween this year.

“Taylor and I do plan to spend Halloween together, and the costume is TBA because I’m no fashion icon, but she definitely is!” Joseph explained. “I wear the same t-shirt. I’m very basic. I put on all my gym clothes and sweatpants, and she’s extremely iconic. Anything she wears [is iconic], like I’m sure we saw from the season, so I’m letting her pave the way with that.”

He continued, “I have very high expectations because she does not ever not impress. I cannot wait to see what we come up with. Or primarily her because I’m a very go-with-the-flow type of guy, but we do plan to spend Halloween together. The costume is TBA. I think she mentioned something. She’s on the drawing board for how we should do it or what we should do, so please, anybody, share your ideas. We would love to hear them.”

Does anyone have any guesses as to what “Jaylor’s” costume will be?

Damn door was jammed lmao https://t.co/UVZNLSTWwZ — Joseph Abdin (@JosephAbdin) October 26, 2022

Joseph reacts to the love and support for him and Taylor from ‘Big Brother 24’ fans

Since Taylor and Joseph were isolated from the outside world during Big Brother 24, they had no idea how much love fans had for them. And they were blown away by the warm reception they received after the finale.

“It is so heartwarming because [the fans] are literally like my family now,” Joseph told Pop Crave. “The love and support they give me is arguably more than my family at times [laughs]. And I’m just so happy for it. I know Taylor deserves it for sure, so knowing that she’s loved and supported means a lot to me. I mean, there’s a reason I called her the face of our season. There’s a reason I was telling her she’s a sword, and I’m just glad I wasn’t the only one seeing it.”

He added, “It means so much to me that the world was seeing it because the fact that I had to vocalize that opinion made me feel like she didn’t believe it … For me personally, I just love the fact that there’s support and the love, people seeing me for me. Obviously, in my relationship with Taylor, and then as an individual, the characteristics of me that people really appreciate, love, and just want to see more of really emphasizes that I’m hopefully somewhat on the right track and to just keep being myself.”

Big Brother 24 is available to stream on Paramount+.