‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Proved Why Self-Awareness Is Important in the Game

Taylor Hale is undoubtedly one of the most beloved Big Brother players of all time. From the moment she stepped foot into the house, she was met with racial and misogynistic biases, but she persisted, and the viewers supported her through it all. And one of the reasons why fans loved Taylor so much is also partly why she won Big Brother 24 — her self-awareness.

Taylor Hale | Photo: CBS

Taylor won ‘Big Brother 24’

On night one of Big Brother 24, Paloma Aguilar and Alyssa Snider singled out Taylor for being a “pageant girl” and a “guys girl.” They formed an all-girls alliance that excluded Taylor and Nicole Layog, and their mission was to get Taylor out of the house. Soon, their hatred for Taylor spread, and almost everyone got on board with targeting Taylor.

Taylor was painted as an “explosive,” mean, and stuck-up person, none of which she was. Head of Household Daniel Durston nominated her for eviction during the first Power of Veto meeting and told her that she had to apologize to people she wronged. Of course, Taylor had no idea what Daniel was talking about, and other houseguests continued to gaslight her into thinking she was a bad person.

A few days later, Paloma quit the game, and production canceled the eviction. Taylor went on to form close relationships with select people, join alliances, and win a couple of competitions to secure her safety in the game.

We can go on and on about Taylor’s tumultuous journey in Big Brother 24. There were many highs and lows, but in the end, the jury crowned her the winner in an 8-1 vote. And we’re here to prove why Taylor was the most deserving person to win Big Brother 24.

The evolution of her social game set her apart from the other houseguests

Taylor began Big Brother 24 at a significant disadvantage due to preconceived notions regarding her character. Since she was everyone’s target the first week, she was the low man on the totem pole when it came to the social aspect of the game. So how did Taylor overcome that burden and rise to the top of the social ladder?

Once the dominant Leftovers formed during week three, Taylor was able to relax and reevaluate her game. She was no longer fighting for her life on a week-to-week basis, and that gave her room to breathe. Taylor started forming close relationships with her fellow houseguests, even some people who hated her at the beginning of the season.

She made even her greatest enemies, like Jasmine Davis and Indy Santos, fall in love with her. And Taylor did so by staying true to herself and always being self-aware. Jasmine and Indy left the house rooting for Taylor to win and spread the Taylor love in the jury house.

Taylor’s evolution is something that future houseguests should take notes on. The social aspect of Big Brother is arguably the most essential element of the game. And the relationships that develop in the house influence the jury and undeniably sway their vote.

The speech that lives rent free in our head…



Still not over Taylor Hale's HISTORIC #BB24 win last night. Congratulations queen! ? pic.twitter.com/ICphxNv5Et — CBS (@CBS) September 26, 2022

Taylor owned up to her game during the ‘Big Brother 24’ finale

One mistake that numerous houseguests make in Big Brother is not owning up to their games. That was Paul Abrahamian’s fatal flaw in both Big Brother 18 and 19, and it went hand-in-hand with their poor jury management. Meanwhile, Josh Martinez, who won against Paul in Big Brother 19, utilized his goodbye messages to come clean about his game. And the jury respected him for it.

Self-awareness is one of the most important qualities of great Big Brother players. But it often falls by the wayside in exchange for deception and ignorance. However, Taylor never lied about the game she was playing. And the jury appreciates honesty when casting their vote for the winner.

Taylor’s finale speech was undoubtedly one of the best in Big Brother‘s history. She acknowledged that she wasn’t a competition beast or the person who got the most blood on her hands. But Taylor also demonstrated why those traits don’t automatically equal a winner. Instead, she pointed out everything she had been through and how she persisted through the pain.

Because of her self-awareness and ability to communicate her journey in the game, Taylor Hale is the winner of Big Brother 24. And there is no one more deserving of that title.

All episodes of Big Brother 24 are now streaming on Paramount+.

