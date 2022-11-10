‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Reveals Joseph Kissed Her After the Finale

Big Brother 24 fans have been waiting for the day Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin become a couple. And luckily for them, that day is here. The winner and ninth-place finisher have grown close in the weeks following the finale, but what fans didn’t know is that Taylor and Joseph kissed on the night they escaped the house.

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin | Photo: CBS

Taylor and Joseph wanted to take it slow following ‘Big Brother 24’

It was clear that Taylor and Joseph developed feelings for one another in the Big Brother 24 house. A section of the fandom even began “shipping” them and dubbed “Jaylor” as their couple name.

Joseph was one of Taylor’s first friends in the house, and they quickly began working together within the Leftovers alliance. But aside from their professional relationship, they continuously flirted and even entered a “fauxmance” at one point. Sadly, the split house twist was Joseph’s doom. But Taylor picked herself back up, played a fantastic social game, and earned herself the win.

Following the Big Brother 24 finale, Taylor and Joseph began spending a lot of time together. They stayed in Los Angeles for a couple of weeks, traveled to the Miss USA competition together, and went on the cruise Taylor had won as a part of her title as America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Fans wondered if and when Taylor and Joseph’s relationship would turn romantic. But they assured the world that they wanted to take it slow to ensure what they shared had longevity. And now it seems like the work they put in has paid off.

The two former houseguests are officially a couple

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Big Brother 24 contestants Taylor and Joseph announced that they are officially a couple, via People. And with the news came a shocking tidbit from the night of the finale.

“My connection with Joseph has been undeniable, and I knew from the moment he kissed me on finale night that we’d find a way to be together,” Taylor revealed. “His heart is bigger than the galaxy, and now we have the privilege of sharing our hearts with each other. I love him so much — I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

So, a few hours after Joseph cast his vote for Taylor to win Big Brother 24, he kissed her. The couple further explained the story during an Instagram live.

“We had a one-on-one later at Todrick [Hall]’s house, and we’re just catching up based on the things we know, how we feel,” Joseph shared. “We both realized we were on the same page. Then, there we go. Boom [laughs]. That’s where Taylor and I are still, though, we don’t want to be acting on too much at this time.”

Taylor added, “I remember it was under the moon. We had just a moment, and you leaned in and kissed me.”

“Yes, but you guys know, in my defense, Taylor’s eyes and stuff … she was yelling,” Joseph said. “I’ve seen this look in the house. It was hard enough to reject it there.”

Rejoice, Jaylor fans!

Joseph asked ‘Big Brother 24’ winner Taylor to be his girlfriend on the cruise

However, since Taylor and Joseph agreed that they needed to process what happened inside the Big Brother 24 house, they waited a little more than a month to start dating. And during the Instagram live, Joseph revealed how he asked Taylor to be his girlfriend.

“It was Halloween night,” Joseph explained. “We were sitting outside under the moon, which was so beautiful. It was huge and just lighting up the whole ocean … And we went to the edge of the boat, no one was there, and we just had a conversation. And I asked her there, under the moon.”

Big Brother fans know — there is something about the moon and Taylor and Joseph. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for the happy couple!

