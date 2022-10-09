‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Says the Lies About Joseph Betraying Her Were ‘Unnecessary Pain’

The Big Brother 24 house was a series of ups and downs for Taylor Hale. The first couple weeks were filled with racism, misogyny, and colorism directed toward Taylor. Things started to look up when she joined the Leftovers, but it all came crashing down after the split house twist. And following her win at the finale, Taylor opened up about the hurt she felt when she thought Joseph Abdin had betrayed her.

Taylor Hale | Photo: CBS

Taylor thought Joseph betrayed her in ‘Big Brother 24’

Joseph and Taylor formed a close bond in the Big Brother 24 house. He was one of the only ones who supported her throughout the hard times at the beginning of the game. And he helped pull her into the Leftovers alliance.

Taylor and Joseph also liked flirting with one another. They later entered a “fauxmance” for the sake of strategy, which helped Taylor gain favor with the women. However, Taylor and Joseph never took their relationship to the next level. And a split house twist cut their time in the game together short.

Taylor stayed inside at Big Brochella while Joseph went outside with the Dyre Fest crew. After they stepped foot in the backyard, Kyle Capener threw Joseph under the bus, and Joseph became the target. They evicted him a week later, and Taylor was devastated to learn that he had left the game.

To throw salt in the wound, the Dyre Fest crew, which included Kyle, Terrance Higgins, Alyssa Snider, and Matthew Turner, started bashing Joseph when the houseguests reunited. They claimed that Joseph had “Pooched himself” by exposing the Leftovers and specifically betraying Taylor. They spouted more lies that were intended to hurt Taylor.

Despite the pain of Joseph’s “betrayal,” Taylor thrived for the rest of the game. Her social game was off the charts, landing her a spot in the final two chairs. And after a riveting speech, Taylor won Big Brother 24 in an 8-1 vote against Monte Taylor.

The winner discusses the hurt she experienced due to the lies

After the Big Brother 24 finale, Taylor sat down with Taran Armstrong from Rob Has a Podcast to examine her game. And during the video, the winner discussed the lies regarding Joseph.

Taylor shared, “I did not want to look stupid. I did not want to be the girl with little heart eyes that’s not listening to information. I wanted to trust the people that I trusted even though they were inside spinning all this information.”

“But again, Alyssa, I’d done all of these things in spite of turning on her, thinking I had legitimate reason for her to go out on behalf of the Leftovers on my HOH. I still wanted to play a game where we could work together,” she explained. “Whether we were directly intertwined or not, I still wanted to do something where I could trust her because I’d given her all these opportunities. And she had Kyle; she knows what it’s like to feel so close to someone in the house.”

Taylor continued, “I trusted her and invested in her with the things she would come back to say to me because I imagined she could know what it’s like to lose your closest person. The things that I was told were deeply painful because I put a lot of trust into Joseph. I put a lot of trust into someone very quickly, and to hear that they betrayed you so quickly, it’s like, ‘Am I stupid? Am I playing a bad game now when I finally got my footing to play a good game and make it to the end?'”

“And to now know that there were rooms where Terrance, Alyssa, and Kyle were laughing about how it was very intentional to stab the knife in and twist it,” she said. “I’d already experienced a lot of unnecessary pain in the game, and everybody in the house knew it at that point. There’s game, and then there’s causing pain. And what was happening shifted from game to causing me pain intentionally for their benefit. And that’s not OK.”

The speech that lives rent free in our head…



Still not over Taylor Hale's HISTORIC #BB24 win last night. Congratulations queen! ? pic.twitter.com/ICphxNv5Et — CBS (@CBS) September 26, 2022

Are Taylor and Joseph in a relationship following ‘Big Brother 24’?

While speaking with Us Weekly, Taylor and Joseph addressed the rumors that they were dating after Big Brother 24.

“We spent a lot of time apart, like, literal weeks apart, and in those weeks, I had a lot of people messing with my head trying to make me doubt any friendship [or] relationship with Joseph,” Taylor explained. “And I’m still trying to work through that … So, walking out, I need to make sure that I’m taking care of myself first and that I have my own stability, my own head on straight.”

She added, “I don’t wanna be too dependent on Joseph to help me through that. He’s literally the best support system ever. Everybody saw that in the game, and getting it back is the best thing in the world. But I don’t wanna jump into a relationship, almost trauma-bonding with someone. I just wanna make sure that I have my head straight.”

Big Brother 24 is available to stream on Paramount+.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor and Joseph Met Before Entering the House