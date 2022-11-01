‘Big Brother 24’: Terrance Allegedly Threatens to Sue Indy

Big Brother 24 will seemingly live on forever. A month after its finale, fans still keep up with the cast and their post-season journeys. Most notably, fans are obsessed with Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin’s budding relationship and everything it entails. However, there is drama elsewhere amongst the Big Brother 24 cast, and it surprisingly involves Terrance Higgins and Indy Santos.

‘Big Brother 24’ houseguest Indy called out Terrance on Instagram

Multiple Big Brother 24 fans had problems with Terrance while he was in the house. They clocked a few sexist comments he made about Taylor — no one could forget about the “hoe on a stroll” remark — and women in general who had been sexually assaulted. Many live feeders believed Terrance supported Joe Budden, an alleged domestic abuser, and excused sexual assault.

Following the finale, Indy has had a strong social media presence and often goes live on her Instagram account. And she went live on Oct. 27 to discuss some of the disturbing behaviors she witnessed in the Big Brother 24 house. In particular, Indy called out Terrance for making sexist comments and making her feel uncomfortable around him.

“I talked to the [diary room], and I say, ‘[Terrance] doesn’t respect me. So please, let him know,'” Indy explained. “And I talked to him the next day, and he was like, ‘Oh, sorry. I didn’t mean it.’ But that’s what a sexist does. They always going to play that they don’t know. And they going to attack you … and say things like, ‘You are not strong enough. You don’t know what you are doing.'”

She added, “All of the comments that he has been saying, not just about me, about many other girls, the comments that he did in the house. Guys, he didn’t wear freaking underwear in the house. He is almost 50 years old. He is disgusting. All of his comments, all of his videos, all of his s*** that he does, I’m sorry, that he says about women before the house and after the house, that’s disgusting. Every single time that I see a video of him, I want to throw up.”

Indy went on to say that she blocked Terrance on every social media platform. However, it sounds like Terrance hasn’t blocked Indy following the Big Brother 24 finale.

Terrance responds to Indy’s comments

In an alleged deleted tweet, Terrance responded to Indy’s accusations from her Instagram Live. However, fans took screenshots of the tweet and shared them on their accounts.

The screenshots claim that Terrance wrote, “I laughed off the situation but, after looking deeper at what was said. I do believe legal action is necessary. I have a copy of both videos and both will be used in this matter. I’m glad that both production in the house was named along with production in jury. Thank you all!!!”

Since he apparently deleted the tweet, it’s safe to assume that he won’t sue Indy, perhaps because he can’t. Let’s just say that Terrance wouldn’t have a case against Indy.

Whatever I shared on my IG, it's not about #BB24 , it's not about a reality show. It's about what every single woman has to go throw on this planet, and no one cares! It's about all the fights that we have that we shouldn't. When I said my cause is bigger that’s what I mean❤️‍?? — Indy Santos (@lovindy_) October 28, 2022

‘Big Brother 24’ fans react to Terrance claiming he can sue Indy

Indy hasn’t responded directly to her fellow Big Brother 24 houseguest’s deleted tweet, but other fans have called out Terrance.

“[I don’t know] what’s more baffling … Terrance suing Indy for defamation of character when there’s video evidence of his actions or people actually believing he has a case?” a Twitter user posted.

Another fan sarcastically commented, “He’s so smart. Let’s bring the producers into this, producers who work for the network you’re under contract with.”

“In all seriousness, the CBS casting process needs a complete overhaul,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Season after season, individuals who should never be given a platform slip through the cracks.”

