‘Big Brother 24’: Terrance Claims He Is Related to a Famous Rapper

Big Brother has featured contestants with famous relatives in past seasons, whether they are international pop stars or Big Brother legends. And according to Big Brother 24 houseguest Terrance Higgins, he is the latest player with a claim to fame.

Terrance Higgins | Photo: CBS

‘Big Brother 24’ houseguest Terrance Higgins is related to Juice WRLD

According to Reddit, Terrance told fellow Big Brother 24 houseguest Matthew Turner that he has a famous cousin. The Reddit user wrote, “Terrance says he trusts Turner and that he’s the only one that knows Jared is his blood cousin. Who is Jared? I tried looking up Jarad Higgins, and it instead shows Jarad Higgins, aka Juice WRLD. Do you think that’s who he was talking about?”

Distractify later confirmed that Juice WRLD is Terrance’s cousin. He never discussed this detail about his personal life during his pre-season interviews. However, Terrance has mentioned it on the live feeds.

As fans remember, Frankie Grande, Ariana Grande’s brother, appeared in Big Brother 16 and kept his relationship with the singer a secret most of his time in the game. But Terrance isn’t making his relation to Juice WRLD a big deal in Big Brother 24.

A Reddit user said, “[I] love the idea of Terrance bringing everyone into the bedroom to tell them all that his cousin is Juice WRLD like Frankie did with Ariana.”

“Dude, what? That’s wild,” another fan commented. And one person added, “Most random thing I’ve ever heard.”

Juice WRLD died in 2019

Sadly, Juice WRLD, aka Jarad Higgins, died on Dec. 8, 2019, when he was only 21 years old. Perhaps that’s why Terrance was hesitant to talk about him in Big Brother 24.

Juice WRLD was a famous rapper from Chicago who rose to fame in 2018 with his hit single, “Lucid Dreams.” He created four studio albums, two of which his studio released posthumously. Juice WRLD won a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist in 2019 and an American Music Award for Favorite Male Artist — Hip-Hop in 2020.

On Dec. 8, 2019, Juice WRLD flew from Los Angeles to Chicago on a private jet. When the plane landed, he started convulsing and seizing and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A Medical Examiner’s report later stated that Juice WRLD died because of toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine in his system.

Terrance is currently the HOH in ‘Big Brother 24’

Although Terrance has been nominated four times for eviction in Big Brother 24, his bad luck might be turning around. After Indy Santos was evicted, Michael Bruner and Terrance became the new Head of Households.

The producers concocted a new twist that split the house into two groups — “Big Brochella” and “Dyre Fest.” Since Michael came in first place in the HOH competition, he’ll lead the “Big Brochella” group inside the house. And since Terrance came in second, he’ll lead the “Dyre Fest” bunch in the backyard.

Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Alyssa Snider, and Turner are a part of Terrance’s group in Big Brother 24. So Terrance will have to nominate two of them for eviction, and one of them will leave the game on Thursday, Aug. 25. Terrance’s win cements his place in the final eight of the competition.

New episodes of Big Brother 24 air on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

