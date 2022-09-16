‘Big Brother 24’ Week 10 Spoilers: Who Was Evicted Tonight?

Big Brother 24 is approaching the endgame. Following an intense double eviction, the game slowed down during week 10, although it wasn’t any less dramatic. And after tonight’s episode, only four houseguests will remain in the running for the $750,000 grand prize. Read on for all the spoilers from the Big Brother 24 Week 10 live eviction.

Brittany tried to flip the vote and a new showmance emerged in ‘Big Brother 24’

Monte Taylor won the week 10 Head of Household competition and nominated Brittany Hoopes and Alyssa Snider for eviction. Unfortunately for Monte, Brittany won the Power of Veto and used it on herself, forcing the HOH to name one of his two closest allies as the replacement nominee. Ultimately, he trusted Matthew Turner more than Taylor Hale, and Monte put Taylor on the block at the veto meeting.

Brittany, who had been working with Taylor since early in the game, became paranoid and turned her back on Taylor. She thought that Taylor wasn’t loyal to her when, in reality, she was Taylor’s final two.

Brittany and Alyssa devised a plan to ensure that Taylor would be the one evicted, not Alyssa. They were going to try to get Turner to throw Alyssa a sympathy vote, making him think that it would force a tie and Monte would keep Taylor. In reality, Brittany planned on voting Taylor out. However, Turner was rubbed the wrong way when Alyssa started threatening him with her friendship and jury vote.

Meanwhile, things got steamy between Monte and Taylor in the HOH room. After some intense cuddling, they shared a kiss. And according to Big Brother 24 spoilers, they slept in the same bed two nights in a row. Could Monte and Taylor be the second showmance of Big Brother 24?

Was Alyssa or Taylor evicted from the house?

At the live vote and eviction, Alyssa and Taylor gave speeches explaining why their fellow houseguests should keep them in the game.

Taylor told them that she had a lot of fight left in her. And Alyssa once again threatened them with her jury vote.

In the diary room, Turner voted to evict Alyssa, and Brittany voted to evict Taylor. Host Julie Chen Moonves informed the players that there was a tie, and Monte broke it in Taylor’s favor. So by a vote of 2-1, Alyssa was evicted from the Big Brother 24 house.

During Alyssa’s interview with Julie, the host asked her about her threatening Turner’s friendship. Alyssa revealed that it was half-strategy and half-truth, but she thinks, with time, she’ll be able to forgive Turner. She also said that the most difficult thing she had to do in the house was evicting Kyle, but she stands by her decision.

In Turner’s goodbye message, he confessed to voting Alyssa out. He felt that he needed to vote with the house. And afterward, Alyssa admitted that she was rooting for Taylor and Brittany to make the final two.

Spoiler alert: The next ‘Big Brother 24’ HOH competition isn’t as crucial as you might think

Taylor, Brittany, and Turner competed in the next HOH competition on the live show. They battled in Fashion Fest, where they had to watch a video featuring different outfits Julie wore over the summer. Afterward, they had to answer true or false questions about the clip.

Taylor won the week 11 HOH competition, securing her spot in the final three. However, all eyes will be on the POV.

Once Big Brother gets down to the final four, the POV becomes the most important competition. Yes, whoever wins the HOH is guaranteed a spot in the finale. However, the POV holder gets to choose who holds power come eviction night since only one person is voting. So it doesn’t really matter who Taylor nominates for eviction.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Sunday, Sept. 18, at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. And in the meantime, check in to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more Big Brother 24 spoilers.

