‘Big Brother 24’ Week 11 Spoilers: Who Did Monte Evict in Tonight’s Episode?

After tonight’s episode of Big Brother 24, only three houseguests will remain in the running for the $750,000 grand prize. And although many have made up their minds regarding who they would bring to the final two, there are still three important competitions left in the game. But before we can get to that, we must discuss who Monte Taylor chose to evict in Big Brother 24 Episode 33.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Big Brother 24 Episode 33.]

Monte Taylor | Photo: CBS

Checking in with the showmance and the evicted ‘Big Brother 24’ houseguests

Monte and Taylor Hale continued their showmance in Big Brother 24 Week 11, and Matthew Turner caught on to their secret love affair. And he started getting skeptical that Monte would bring him to the final two.

However, an offhand comment about Monte not seeing his goddaughter and Taylor taking headphones away from Monte caused Monte to become annoyed with her. Essentially, he threw a temper tantrum.

He confronted Taylor while she was taking a bath and called her condescending and cold. He also validated Daniel Durston’s cruel comments toward Taylor earlier in the game. Monte then informed Taylor he wouldn’t be sleeping in the Head of Household room. And Taylor decided it was time to focus on the $750,000 prize.

Elsewhere in the episode, it was time to check in with the Big Brother 24 jury. First, Terrance Higgins and Michael Bruner arrived at the jury house. They watched recaps from their evictions, and we learned that Michael didn’t respect Turner for not owning up to his game moves.

One week later, Alyssa entered the jury, and they watched the recap from her eviction week. And Alyssa communicated that she was pissed at Turner. She also revealed that Monte and Taylor were sleeping in the HOH room together, much to Joseph Abdin’s surprise.

Did Monte evict Brittany or Turner in ‘Big Brother 24’?

Since Monte won the final Power of Veto competition of Big Brother 24, he held the sole vote to evict on Thursday, Sept. 22. Taylor Hale was the Head of Household, and Brittany Hoopes and Matthew Turner were on the block. So Monte had to decide between evicting Brittany or Turner.

Brittany’s pitch to Monte relied on Turner being a huge threat versus herself being easy to beat in the end. However, fans who watch the live feeds know Monte was deadset on keeping Turner, and he proved as much during the live vote.

Since he knew that Turner would take him to the final two if he won the last HOH competition, and because he didn’t trust Brittany, Monte evicted Brittany from the Big Brother 24 house.

During her interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, Brittany admitted that it made sense for Monte to evict her and keep Turner. And she hopes her friendship with Michael will continue after the show once they air things out.

What happens next?

Taylor, Monte, and Turner will compete in Part 1 of the last HOH of Big Brother 24 later tonight, Sept. 22. Whoever wins this portion automatically moves on to Part 3, while the two losers move on to Part 2. And the winner of Part 2 will join the winner of Part 1 in Part 3. The victorious houseguest will evict one of the other two players in the Big Brother 24 finale.

Part 1 is always physical, Part 2 is a mixture of physical and mental, and Part 3 is purely mental.

The Big Brother 24 finale airs Sunday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. In the meantime, check in to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more Big Brother 24 spoilers.

