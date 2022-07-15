‘Big Brother 24’ Week 2 Spoilers: Who Won HOH?

The first week of Big Brother 24 was filled with controversy and turmoil. Unexpected things happened, whether it was personal or game related. And let’s just say that fans aren’t thrilled with how this season is going. But it’s a new week, and hopefully, the game will take a turn for the better. But that all begins with the Head of Household competition. So who won the second HOH of Big Brother 24?

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 live feeds.]

Taylor Hale | Photo: CBS

Who went home first in ‘Big Brother 24’?

The Big Brother 24 producers, HOH Daniel Durston, and the rest of the houseguests thought they knew how the first live eviction would play out. But everything took a turn on the night of Wednesday, July 13.

As live feeders witnessed, the houseguests were extremely worried about Paloma Aguilar’s mental health during week one. She wasn’t getting any sleep, and she was riddled with anxiety. At one point, Paloma was even convinced that they were all in an Inception-like dream. She would go on tangents and ramble complete nonsense. And so, on July 13, Paloma went into the diary room and never came out.

Big Brother fans noticed something was wrong when the live feeds went down on Wednesday night. And they remained off until after the July 14 episode.

Host Julie Chen Moonves informed viewers that Paloma had exited the game due to personal reasons. And because she was a part of the Backstage Boss twist, Big Brother forewent their plan of making one houseguest on the block and one Backstage Pass holder compete to see who would stay and who would go home. Instead, the remaining Big Brother houseguests, minus Daniel, competed in the second HOH competition.

Jasmine Davis won the second HOH of the summer

The July 14 episode of Big Brother showed the houseguests competing head-to-head to see who would move on to the HOH competition. Michael Bruner, Taylor Hale, Joseph Abdin, Ameerah Jones, Jasmine Davis, Kyle Capener, and Monte Taylor all moved on to the second part, which fans will see play out on the July 17 episode.

The Big Brother live feeds turned back on around midnight PT on Thursday night, showing that Jasmine is the new HOH.

It’s unclear what the competition was, but the players were covered in paint. And it couldn’t have been too physical because Jasmine twisted her ankle during the live show.

Let’s get ready for the second HOH competition of #BB24 ? pic.twitter.com/cwrT15oYG5 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 15, 2022

Who is Jasmine thinking of nominating during week 2 of ‘Big Brother 24’?

It’s still early in Jasmine’s HOH reign during Big Brother 24, but she’s mentioned nominating Taylor again. Jasmine is one of the many who don’t like Taylor and would like to see her go home. However, she might want to target a guy to even the numbers after Paloma’s exit.

Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli was in Jasmine’s ear all night about how she couldn’t nominate Taylor immediately. He doesn’t want her to play in the Power of Veto competition, win, and ensure her safety. So Pooch wants Jasmine to nominate him as a pawn so that they could backdoor Taylor. However, Jasmine has mentioned that she might want to get Pooch out next. Anything is possible in the Big Brother house.

To watch the Big Brother 24 week two HOH competition play out, tune in to a new episode on Sunday, July 17, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

