‘Big Brother 24’ Week 8 Spoilers: Who Was Evicted in Tonight’s Episode?

After the most tumultuous week in the Big Brother 24 house (which is saying a lot given the past seven weeks), one more houseguest joined the jury in tonight’s episode. But before we could get to the live eviction, the players called a house meeting where one person’s racist comments were exposed. And according to Big Brother 24 spoilers, it changed the course of the game.

What happened at the ‘Big Brother 24’ house meeting?

After Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes informed Monte Taylor, Taylor Hale, Alyssa Snider, and Matthew Turner of Kyle Capener’s Cookout 2.0 comments, everyone came together for a house meeting. As fans recall, Kyle believed the people of color in the house would form an alliance like the Cookout did in Big Brother 23. To combat this fear, he wanted to start an all-White alliance with Michael, Brittany, Alyssa, and Turner.

First, Kyle spoke with Brittany, clarifying what she and Michael had been saying. Then, Kyle met with Monte and Terrance Higgins in the Have-Not room. He apologized and explained the thought process behind his theory. And Monte expressed his disappointment in Kyle and that his actions speak louder than his words. Terrance started crying because he thought he should have believed Joseph Abdin during Dyre Fest and sent Kyle home.

At the house meeting, tensions were high. The final eight gathered in the living room to discuss this new revelation openly. Kyle and Michael tried to explain what had happened again. And Kyle revealed that he and Turner had made a final two deal. He also cited the moment when Taylor refused to nominate Jasmine Davis because she is a Black woman as an excuse for his Cookout 2.0 theory.

Terrance then called out Michael and Brittany for not sharing this information when it happened. And Monte was also hurt that they didn’t tell him two weeks ago, especially since they were in the Leftovers together.

Taylor made it clear that she loves Kyle but will hold him accountable for his racial biases. And she wanted eviction to be his consequence. Kyle accepted that he would go home during week eight of Big Brother 24.

Kyle is nominated and tried to make amends

Given Kyle’s comments about the people of color working together, it was inevitable that he would see the block. As Big Brother 24 spoilers revealed, Michael used the veto on Brittany at the POV ceremony, and Turner nominated Kyle in his place.

After the ceremony, Kyle decided he needed to talk with every houseguest. He felt remorseful for his thoughts and actions and wanted to make amends.

First up was Alyssa, who broke up with Kyle. However, they agreed that there might be a chance that they could reunite after the game.

Then, Kyle apologized to Monte. Tears were shed between both men, and Monte explained his background and the racism he experienced in high school. Monte expressed that he loves Kyle as a human but hates what he did.

Spoiler alert: Was Kyle or Taylor evicted from the ‘Big Brother 24’ house?

During the Big Brother 24 live vote and eviction, Kyle and Taylor both made speeches before the eligible houseguests voted. Kyle shared what he loved about each houseguest. Taylor showed how much love and strength she carries with every breath. She showed her support in Kyle’s journey to grow and learn. And the two nominees hugged.

Monte, Michael, Brittany, Alyssa, and Terrance voted to evict Kyle, and he made his way out the doors to host Julie Chen Moonves. The host asked Kyle how he didn’t realize his comments and actions were racist, and he claimed he was ignorant of it at the time. But looking back now, Kyle can see how his theory was based on racial biases.

The ninth Head of Household competition kicked off Zingbot’s festival week. The houseguests, minus outgoing HOH Turner, had to build a puzzle. Monte, Michael, Brittany, Taylor, Alyssa, and Terrance started the competition, but fans will have to wait to see its conclusion.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Sunday, Sept. 4, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

