‘Big Brother’: Andy Herren Claims Producers Tried to Make Him Say ‘Lame Gay Sex Puns’

The influence that Big Brother producers have on the game is unknown. Some speculate that production plays a large part in the show’s endgame. And others argue that there is no interference at all. However, Big Brother is a reality series run by people with agendas who want to formulate the best story. And according to Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren, he wasn’t a fan of how producers portrayed his story.

Andy Herren | Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Andy Herren won ‘Big Brother 15’

Big Brother 15 was undoubtedly one of the most controversial seasons of the CBS reality competition series. The 2013 season featured multiple racist comments and actions, notably from Aaryn Gries. GinaMarie Zimmerman, who was aligned with Aaryn, was also called out for her racial biases and behavior. Other houseguests also made homophobic and sexist remarks over the course of the game.

Most fans try to forget that Big Brother 15 happened, and many consider it one of the worst seasons ever. Nevertheless, a game was played, and a winner was crowned.

Andy Herren played an under-the-radar game for the majority of Big Brother 15. He was never regarded as a huge threat, and he did this by aligning himself with different sides of the house. During week nine, Andy formed an alliance called the Exterminators with GinaMarie, Judd Daugherty, and Spencer Clawson. They dominated and sailed their way into the final five.

Andy won the final four Head of Household competition, the final four Power of Veto competition, and the last HOH of Big Brother 15. His wins and strategy paid off in the end, and the jury crowned him the winner in a 7-2 vote over GinaMarie. Andy is the first openly gay Big Brother winner. He also notably never had an eviction vote cast against him.

The former winner shares his thoughts on his edit

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Andy Herren discussed his thoughts on how Big Brother portrayed him in season 15.

“I think my edit sucked,” Andy shared. “In the early days of the season, production would try to get me to make lame gay sex puns, and they’d only ask me about which men I thought were hot even though I was truly running the house from week two on. Everyone told me everything. I was the only person who was never shocked by any vote or plan because I was included in all of them.”

He continued, “Every person in that house thought I was one of their biggest allies, and nobody ever compared notes on me. I was never once in any real danger of going home, even though I was absolutely the most dangerous person in the house. But the edit just showed me as this invisible floater because I truly feel like production didn’t know how to accurately portray a smart, strategic gay man.”

“To them, I was the funny side character,” Andy explained. “I was the flamboyant guy who jumped when a bird flew by him. But I was actually the mastermind of the season. And I absolutely think that I would have gotten a mastermind edit if I were straight. The season after mine, Derrick played a very similar game to me and got this grandiose mastermind edit, whereas I got paid dust.”

The Big Brother winner concluded, “I think I got the worst winner’s edit in the history of the show when you actually compare what I did to what was shown on the show.”

It’s such a damn shame that the focus of last night’s episode was Kyle and not the experiences of the black houseguests. The more I think about it the angrier I get. #BB24 — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) September 2, 2022

Would Andy play ‘Big Brother’ again?

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Andy mused the idea of playing Big Brother again.

“I would absolutely play again if asked, but I just don’t think it’s gonna happen,” he said. “And I would have more fun! I wouldn’t bite my tongue, and I would have to be much more aggressive. Or would I? Maybe I’d just fade into the background again and take out everyone’s faves, making me the first gay winner and the first two-time winner. That would really piss some people off, which I love!”

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

