‘Big Brother’: Are Elena Davies and Josh Martinez Dating?

Big Brother has produced plenty of unexpected romances over the years. While a handful form as a showmance in the Big Brother house, others develop a connection in the outside world. And some fans believe that might be the case for Elena Davies and Josh Martinez from Big Brother 19.

Josh Martinez and Elena Davies competed in ‘Big Brother 19’

Elena Davies and Josh Martinez first met in Big Brother 19. Elena was a 26-year-old radio personality from Dallas, Texas, and Josh was a 23-year-old haircare salesperson from Homestead, Florida. The two former houseguests never worked together, primarily because Josh constantly fought with her showmance, Mark Jansen.

When Josh won the Head of Household competition in week six, he nominated Elena and Mark for eviction. Elena was originally his target, but when Jessica Graf became the third nominee by losing the Temptation Competition, she became Josh’s target. However, a week later was a double eviction, and Elena was the second person to leave during it, becoming the second juror.

Meanwhile, Josh made it to the finale, where he won the last HOH competition of the summer. He chose to bring Paul Abrahamian with him to the final two. And in a 5-4 vote, Josh was crowned the winner. Elena was one of the five votes for Josh to win Big Brother 19.

Fans speculate that Elena and Josh are dating

Elena and Mark broke up following Big Brother 19, and on Aug. 31, 2022, she posted an Instagram video featuring Josh. It shows them hugging and drinking together, and Paul Rudd saying, “Look at us. Who would’ve thought? Not me!” is playing over the video.

The edited caption reads, “Look at us… who woulda thought…? Not me… I guess I should have expected this best-friendship when they said… ‘Expect the unexpected??'” The caption initially didn’t include “best-friendship.”

Fans reacted to the Instagram post on Reddit. One user wrote, “In unexpected couple news: Josh and Elena are together.”

“Is this definitely romantic? I assumed they were just friends,” another person commented. “I think her caption is like, ‘Look at us, who would have thought?’ But I thought that was just a reference to how Josh, like, pissed everyone off and banged pots and pans in everyone’s face that season.”

A fan added, “Knowing them two, I don’t believe it for a second. I refuse to believe they are more than just friends who stitched a few videos together.”

Greece I love you ???? pic.twitter.com/VYx7CoueuE — Josh Martinez (@JOSHMBB19) August 24, 2022

Elena clears the air

Given that Elena changed her Instagram caption to “best-friendship,” it’s safe to assume that she and Josh aren’t dating after meeting on Big Brother 19.

Plus, in the comments, one person asked, “Waaaaaait is it… is it happening?!?” And Elena answered, “‘It’ is… Not… We just friends… But still… WHO WOULDA THOT WE’D BE ON A YACHT CRUISE AROUND GREECE TOGETHER??? Not me…”

Elena reaffirmed that they weren’t dating when one fan asked, “Are you [and] Josh dating or just besties?” on her Instagram stories. She replied, “BFFLs.”

