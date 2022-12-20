‘Big Brother’ Fans Debate if Julie Chen Moonves Should Retire — ‘She Has Overstayed Her Welcome’

One of the many staples of Big Brother is host Julie Chen Moonves. She has been around since the CBS reality competition series’s first season, and Chen has coined many of the show’s recognizable phrases, like “Expect the unexpected.” However, some fans agree that a new host should take over Chen’s job for future Big Brother seasons.

Julie Chen Moonves and Taylor Hale | Photo: Courtesy of Shawn Laws O’Neil

Julie Chen Moonves has been the ‘Big Brother’ host since 2000

Many like to forget that Big Brother 1 exists since it’s so different than the show we see today, but it’s where Julie Chen Moonves got her start in reality competition television. Previously, she was an anchor on CBS Morning News, but the network chose her to also host Big Brother in 2000.

Outside of Big Brother, Chen was a co-anchor on The Early Show from 2002 to 2010 and the moderator and co-host of The Talk from 2010 to 2018. But in recent years, her primary focus outside of her home life has been Big Brother.

Julie Chen Moonves has hosted every season of Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother, and Big Brother: Over the Top. But is it time for her to retire from the show?

Fans argue over whether or not she should step down as the host

One person started a Reddit thread that asked, “Would [Big Brother] be the same without Julie? Would you watch if there was a different host? I find it hard to imagine a different host. But, I think her time is limited in the current environment.”

And many Big Brother fans stated that they would like to see someone other than Julie Chen Moonves host the show.

“It wouldn’t be the same on a nostalgic level,” a Reddit user explained. “But it could probably get better.”

Someone else wrote, “I get the vibes that Julie barely knows who is even in the house anymore. She hasn’t felt like she truly cared in a hot minute.”

“Julie has overstayed her welcome [in my opinion],” one fan commented. “I love Julie for nostalgic reasons, but ever since JC became JCM, her awkward charisma disappeared to make way for cringe. I would love to see a past [houseguest] do it. One that did well, maybe one that’s played multiple times (not necessarily a winner). If not a past HG, then a female comedian I think would do the job amazingly well.”

However, not everyone agreed that Chen should leave the show.

“I feel like without Julie; Big Brother wouldn’t be the same,” a Reddit user shared. “Bad example, but it’s like when Simon Cowell left American Idol and X Factor, it just wasn’t the same without him, and Big Brother wouldn’t be the same without Julie. I would probably watch, but if they got another host, I would probably always compare them to Julie and her style.”

And when comparing Julie Chen Moonves to Arisa Cox, the Big Brother: Canada host, one fan said, “I like Arisa’s personality, but I low-key don’t want a host that is as much of a fan as her. I always sense her own judgment on the game, which I don’t want. I like Julie’s ‘reporter’ style.”

Anyone else been watching old episodes of Big Brother? If you’re an old school fan let me know the first season you ever watched. pic.twitter.com/NG1tK4KsV5 — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) December 19, 2022

Who would take Julie Chen Moonves’ place as the host of ‘Big Brother’?

Everyone has their own opinion about who should host Big Brother if Julie Chen Moonves ever stepped down.

Some say that past players like Taylor Hale, Tiffany Mitchell, Dr. Will Kirby, or Derrick Levasseur would make perfect hosts. And others would love it if Arisa Cox traveled south and presented Big Brother. Or the host could be someone not associated with any version of the show.

However, we can’t imagine a world where Julie Chen Moonves would retire from hosting Big Brother. At least, it doesn’t seem like a possibility anytime soon.

All seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+.