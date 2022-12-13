‘Big Brother’ Fans React to Brett Robinson and Marvin Achi Being on ‘The Circle’

The Circle has cast reality stars from other Netflix shows in the past. But season 5 is switching it up with two cast members who are connected to Big Brother. Here is what fans have to say about Brett Robinson and Marvin Achi appearing in the new season.

Brett Robinson and Marvin Achi have a ‘Big Brother’ connection

? Important casting update! Marvin will no longer be one of our Houseguests on this season of Big Brother. We’re excited to welcome Joseph, a 24-year-old lawyer from Lake Worth, FL. to the #BB24 cast! pic.twitter.com/F0CLIDB9uw — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 6, 2022

Brett was on Big Brother 20, which aired in 2018. He was part of the Level Six alliance and had a bromance with Winston Hines. Level Six kept the power most weeks in the house.

However, runner-up Tyler Crispen later betrayed him, and he was blindsided and evicted. He became the sixth juror that season. One of Brett’s most memorable moments was when he got into an argument with Angela Rockstar because he lied and claimed she told him she would flip on a vote.

Angela denied this and said, “I can not, on my daughter’s birthday, believe that you would sit there and use some crap like that.” He stuck with the lie and said, “Own it.”

Marvin was initially cast for the most recent season of Big Brother. However, his profile was later removed and replaced by Joseph Abdin. It’s believed that this is because of the chemical processing engineer and his contract he signed for competing on America’s Got Talent.

‘Big Brother’ fans react to Brett and Marvin being on ‘The Circle’

Houseguest Brett Robinson on ‘Big Brother 20’ | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Now Marvin and Brett return to reality TV by competing on The Circle Season 5. Big Brother fans have a lot to say about it on Reddit.

“[They] had hundreds of choices. And they picked the perfect one,” one person wrote.

The news also sparked a new theory about Marvin’s removal from Big Brother. “The guy that Joseph had to replace last minute Marvin is in this season as well. Thinking this is what got him cut last minute,” someone wrote.

“I like how Marvin just applied to literally every reality tv show lol,” another fan replied. “It’s also insane how some people spend their whole lives trying to get on their favorite show and this guy got on 3 in a year.”

“He must be interesting as f*** lol” one commenter theorized.

Some fans are excited to see Brett again. “Am I the only one who is happy about this? like yeah he is a d**che but I fairly enjoyed him in s20 and I’m excited to see him again tbh (not excited about the theme of this season though)” one person asked.

“Rooting for Marvin because we got Joseph when he was cut, and I couldn’t imagine BB24 without Joseph,” someone else commented.

Soon fans will find out how far Marvin and Brett make it, or if any other cast members recognize them. The Circle Season 5 is coming to Netflix on Dec. 28.