‘Big Brother’ Fans Have to Wait Longer Than Normal for the Season 24 Cast Reveal

We have bad news for Big Brother fans — the season 24 cast announcement will likely come later than anyone expected. Thankfully, we are less than a week away from the CBS reality competition show’s premiere. And the new batch of houseguests will be here to entertain us for a whole summer before we know it.

CBS might announce the ‘Big Brother’ Season 24 cast next week

Many Big Brother fans expected CBS to reveal the identities of the Big Brother Season 24 cast on Wednesday, June 29 — one week before the premiere. Alas, that day came and went, and nothing came out about the upcoming season. But fans believe they now know the actual day the network will announce the new batch of houseguests.

Many are looking toward Tuesday, July 5, to be the day they find out the cast. Two entertainment writers teased that they would post interviews with host Julie Chen Moonves on Tuesday. So fans believe it will be the day CBS releases the cast list.

“My interview with Julie will be live Tuesday,” Us Weekly Managing Editor Sharon Tharp wrote on Twitter. “Julie had not yet seen the house design in person when I talked to her, but she described it to me. She HAS seen the final cast list.”

And Parade Magazine writer Mike Bloom revealed a “tease of the [Big Brother Season 24] house theme from my interview with Julie Chen Moonves, coming out on Tuesday.” It was a gif of a sign that said, “No vacancy,” with only the word “vacancy” lit up.

Hopefully, along with Julie’s interviews, fans will see a tour of the Big Brother Season 24 house and the cast list on Tuesday. But only time will tell if this theory is correct.

Fans try to explain the delay

Frustrated by the lack of news, Big Brother fans tried to make sense of the season 24 cast reveal delay on Reddit. For previous seasons, except for Big Brother Season 22, CBS would release the cast list at least a week before the premiere.

One person wrote, “CBS really has no good reason to drum up pre-season hype for Big Brother anymore. In the past, we got house tours, cast pics, cast bios, cast interviews, interviews with Julie — a whole ton of pre-season hype. However, we haven’t gotten much of anything this year. Why? Here’s my take: First, CBS knows that they have a dedicated fan base who will tune in on premiere night no matter what.”

“Second, CBS also could be worried about COVID complications because of the live move-in,” they continued. “Remember when the [BB22] cast was supposed to be announced a few days before the premiere, then CBS quietly changed the cast announcement to during the premiere episode? That’s because Josh (BB19) and Kaycee (BB20) were supposed to be All-Stars, but tested positive for COVID. They were replaced by Keesha and Memphis.”

And they also pointed out how one Big Brother Season 23 cast member tested positive for (coronavirus) COVID-19 before entering the house. As a result, producers had to use an alternate.

Another fan theorized, “My guess is that CBS is more concerned about promoting [The Challenge: USA] right now. Still a great show too, but they’ve put it across three separate platforms this year, and its newest season will be aired after the premiere of Big Brother.”

Whether it’s because of COVID-19 or The Challenge: USA, fans are desperate to learn the Big Brother Season 24 cast.

It’s giving First Day of #Summer and 2️⃣ Weeks until #BB24 ☀️☀️ But can you spot any clues ???‍♀️?#SummerSolstice2022 pic.twitter.com/WLUspuxmB3 — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) June 21, 2022

The ‘Big Brother’ Season 24 cast will feature all new players

With every new Big Brother season comes the rumors and speculation that former players will return, but that won’t be the case for the season 24 cast.

A press release that announced the upcoming season’s premiere confirmed that the houseguests would all be newbies to the game. So fans shouldn’t expect to see any familiar faces in the cast.

Big Brother Season 24 premieres on Wednesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The series will air three times a week — on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday — for the remainder of the summer.

UPDATE: The Big Brother Twitter account confirmed that the season 24 cast would be announced on Tuesday, July 5.

