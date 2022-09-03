‘Big Brother’: Who Holds the Record for Most Power of Veto Wins in a Season?

An important aspect of Big Brother is dominating competitions, so it is no surprise that the houseguests with the most wins are some of the most iconic and successful players. And one Big Brother 24 contestant — Michael Bruner — has proved that he is among the game’s most fierce competitors. But where does Michael fall on the Big Brother record list for most Power of Veto wins in a single season?

Michael Bruner | Photo: CBS

Michael Bruner won his fifth Power of Veto of ‘Big Brother 24’

Matthew Turner won the eighth Head of Household competition of Big Brother 24, and he planned on backdooring Michael. He nominated Michael’s two closest allies — Taylor Hale and Brittany Hoopes — for eviction. However, Michael was picked to play in the Power of Veto competition, so there was a chance that Turner’s plan could fail.

The POV was the “Slippery Slope” competition, and Michael won. After winning the veto in weeks one, two, three, and five, this was Michael’s fifth POV of the summer. There’s no hiding his status as a competition beast this far into the game, and he will continue to be a target in the future. So Michael’s going to have to keep on winning to avoid eviction.

Michael used the veto on Brittany at the POV ceremony, and Turner nominated Kyle Capener in her place.

Who holds the record for most POVs in a season?

With Michael’s POV win during week eight, he tied the record for most veto wins (five) in a single season of Big Brother.

Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother 7), Daniele Donato (Big Brother 8), Paul Abrahamian (Big Brother 19), and Kaycee Clark (Big Brother 20) all have five veto wins in their respective seasons. And now Michael shares the record with these four former houseguests.

Janelle came in third place in season 7. Daniele was the runner-up of season 8. Paul was the runner-up of season 19. And Kaycee was the winner of season 20. So it stands to reason that Michael has a good chance of making it to the finale. But he will likely have to win more competitions to do so.

Michael could theoretically play in four more veto competitions in Big Brother 24, so he might break the record for most POV wins in a single season.

The house is divided once again!?See who wins the veto in a brand new #BB24 Wednesday at 8/7c on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/vNCJBmzWuV — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 29, 2022

Which ‘Big Brother’ player has won the most Power of Veto competitions overall?

Numerous Big Brother players have appeared in multiple seasons over the years. CBS loves to bring back fan favorites and iconic houseguests, so some have a high number of POV wins over different seasons. But which former Big Brother contestant holds the record for most veto wins overall?

The answer is Paul Abrahamian from Big Brother 18 and Big Brother 19, with eight wins. Paul won three vetoes in season 18 and five vetoes in season 19. They were the runner-up of both seasons, but their impact on the game is everlasting.

So unless Michael appears in a future season, it’s unlikely he’ll tie or break Paul’s veto record. But it would be a massive feat if he did, given that Michael could play in the final four POV competitions of Big Brother 24.

New episodes of Big Brother 24 air Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Kyle Has a Panic Attack Following the House Meeting