‘Big Brother’: Janelle Pierzina Warns Daniel Durston for Shading Her Second Chances List, ‘Won’t Be Long…’

Janelle Pierzina didn’t back down on Big Brother, and the same is true outside of the house. She warned Daniel Durston that his fame might be coming to an end very soon.

There is a rumor ‘Big Brother 25’ will focus on second chances

Fans have to wait for the summer to learn about the new season. But the Twitter account Spoilergirl1 started a rumor that the season will include familiar faces.

“I’m bored. I might leak some names tomorrow that have been contacted for BB25,” she tweeted on Jan. 8. “Grodner please block me babe.”

“Okay let’s have some fun…. #BB25 Someone from BB15 was contacted and yes I am shocked,” she tweeted on Jan. 10. Fans gave their theories who it could be in the replies.

“BTW it’s important to note that some people are being cast on The Challenge, and that will impact BB25 if they choose to do a returning player season. #BB25 #TheChallenge,” the account tweeted on the same day.

On Jan. 11, she followed up with, “Please keep in mind a lot of people have been contacted and many have said no. I know names of former HG’s who have been contacted but idk if they have said yes or no and keep in mind The Challenge and BB don’t want to step on each others toes with casting. #BB25 #TheChallenge.”

Janelle Pierzina warns Daniel Durston that his ‘Big Brother 24’ fame might come to an end soon

Pierzina joined the fun by tweeting her list for a second chance cast. Helen Kim of Big Brother 15, Brandon “Frenchie” French of Big Brother 23, Keesha Smith of Big Brother 10 and 22, Derek “Big D” Frazier of Big Brother 23, Tiffany Mitchell of Big Brother 23, Michael Bruner of Big Brother 24, Haleigh Broucher of Big Brother 20, Chris Williams “Swaggy” of Big Brother 20, Vanessa Russo of Big Brother 17, Hannah Chaddha of Big Brother 20, Joseph Abdin of Big Brother 24, George Allen Boswell or “Chicken George” of Big Brother 1, Lorenza “Renny” Martyn of Big Brother 10, Kat Dunn of Big Brother 21, Brett Robinson of Big Brother 20, and Ovi Kabir of Big Brother 20 made the cut.

Durston from Big Brother 24 quoted this and tweeted a laughing emoji and a skull and crossbones emoji with the bb24 hashtag. “Why is this funny to you? It won’t be long before you can’t use that hashtag anymore. Whatever will you do then?” Pierzina tweeted back.

“He chooses quite literally the worst people to beef with,” Paul Abrahamian of Big Brother 18 and 19 replied. “He’s an idiot,” Pierzina responded.

“Why will he not be able to use the hashtag anymore? I don’t like him, I know there will be a new season, but why would it make the previous seasons hashtag unusable?” one fan asked. “Won’t be relevant for discussion,” Pierzina explained.

The new one will overtake the hashtag for a new season on Twitter. The hashtag for season 25 has already started trending because of the second chances rumor. Time will tell if there’s any truth to the rumored theme.