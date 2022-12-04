‘Big Brother’: How Many Houseguests Have Been Expelled?

Over Big Brother‘s 24 seasons, there have been plenty of dramatic fights and jaw-dropping moments. The intensity between the houseguests in the Big Brother house is what leads to great television. However, sometimes a player crosses a line, and the producers have to step in and remove them from the game to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Houseguests have to follow many rules in the ‘Big Brother’ house

As with other reality competition shows, the Big Brother houseguests have to abide by numerous rules during the game. Some of them are:

Players cannot sing established songs due to copyright rules (however, they can make up their own — we’re looking at you, Big Brother 23 cast)

They cannot talk about splitting the prize money with others (that would be a bribe)

Houseguests cannot hide behind or climb furniture

They have to keep their microphones on at all times

The players aren’t allowed to have pen or paper

Houseguests cannot threaten or act upon physical violence

These are only a handful of the rules that houseguests have to follow on Big Brother. As fans know, the rulebook is very long and made available to the contestants in the house. If they fail to comply with the rules, the producers expel them from the game.

The first expulsion happened in ‘Big Brother 2’

Big Brother 2 featured the first expulsion in the show’s history. On Day 10, Justin Sebik held a knife to an intoxicated Krista Stegall’s throat after making out with her and pretending to knock her in the head with a sweeper.

Justin also asked Krista, “Would you get mad if I killed you?” The producers immediately removed him from the house and expelled him.

Before this altercation, Justin had threatened the other Big Brother 2 houseguests with physical violence and intimidation. His comments and behavior alarmed the rest of the house, but the incident with the knife was the final straw. Consequentially, Justin was the first player eliminated from that season.

Four houseguests have been expelled from ‘Big Brother’

Since Justin’s ejection from Big Brother 2, producers have expelled three other houseguests — Scott Weintraub in Big Brother 4, Chima Simone in Big Brother 11, and Willie Hantz in Big Brother 14.

Similar to Justin, the producers expelled Scott on Day 8 for intimidating the other players. At one point, Scott also threw the kitchen chairs around. He wasn’t happy about the X-Factor twist and seeing his ex-girlfriend Amanda Craig.

On the other hand, Chima was kicked out of the house on Day 42 for repeatedly ignoring the producers’ orders. When she destroyed her microphone by throwing it in the hot tub, Big Brother removed Chima from the game.

Willie was the most recent houseguest to be expelled. After he headbutted Joe Arvin on Day 14 of Big Brother 14, the producers took him out of the house.

