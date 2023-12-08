Nine 'Big Brother' vets are competing to win $100,000 on 'Big Brother Reindeer Games,' which premieres Dec. 11 on CBS.

CBS is celebrating the holidays, Big Brother-style. Nine former players are coming together to compete in the ultimate holiday showdown – and possibly take home a $100,000 prize – in Big Brother Reindeer Games. The six-episode special premieres Dec. 11 and airs over two weeks.

So, which iconic Big Brother cast members will be competing on Reindeer Games? Here’s the cast.

Cody Calafiore

Cody Calafiore | Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Cody Calafiore, 32, is a software sales rep from New Jersey who competed in Big Brother Season 16, coming in second. He returned for Big Brother’s all-star 22nd season and won it all. Earlier this year, he appeared on The Traitors.

Nicole Franzel

Nicole Franzel | Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Nicole Franzel, 31, is a boutique owner from Michigan and a three-time Big Brother cast member. Her first appearance was in BB16, when she placed seventh. She returned for BB18 and won. In 2020, she appeared on Big Brother: All Stars, placing third. She’s also competed on The Amazing Race.

Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande | Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ariana Grande’s older brother Frankie Grande, 40, is an actor from LA. He was a BB16 houseguest and finished in fifth place. He also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother 18, which aired in the U.K. in 2016.

Taylor Hale

Taylor Hale | Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Taylor Hale, 28, became the first Black woman to win Big Brother when she outplayed some nasty bullies who made her a target early in season 24. The motivational speaker and former Miss USA contestant from Detroit was also the first person to win both the game and the title of America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Cameron Hardin

Cameron Hardin | Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Cameron Hardin, 34, a stay-at-home dad from Georgia, didn’t win Big Brother 25. He survived one eviction only to be permanently kicked out on day 72, finishing in ninth place. However, he did take home the American’s Favorite Houseguest prize.

Britney Hayes

Britney Haynes | Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Britney, 36, is a real estate agent from Tulsa, Okla. She’s a two-time houseguest, first appearing in season 12 in 2010, when she placed fourth. She was also named America’s Favorite Houseguest for the season. She returned for BB14 but was evicted on day 55.

Josh Martinez

Josh Martinez | Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Josh Martinez, 29, is a content creator from Miami and the BB19 winner. While he’s only been a Big Brother houseguest once, he’s honed his competitive skills in multiple appearances on The Challenge and The Challenge USA.

Xavier Prather

Xavier Prather | Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Xavier Prather, a 29-year-old attorney from Milwaukee, made Big Brother history in season 23 as the first Black houseguest to win the game. In 2022, he appeared on The Challenge: USA. He was eliminated in episode 4.

Danielle Reyes

Danielle Reyes | Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Danielle Reyes, 51, is a real estate manager from San Francisco. She’s a true Big Brother legend, having appeared in two of the show’s earliest seasons. She came in second on BB3. Danielle returned for Big Brother: All Stars in 2006, placing sixth.

How to watch ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’

Big Brother Reindeer Games debuts Monday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. A 90-minute episode will air on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by hour-long episodes on Thursday, Dec. 14; Monday, Dec. 18; Tuesday, Dec. 19; and Thursday, Dec. 21, all at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream episodes live and on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch episodes on-demand the day after they air.

