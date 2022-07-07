‘Big Brother’ Season 24 Spoilers: A Girl Alliance Is Forming, but They’re Targeting Other Women

The Big Brother Season 24 houseguests did quick work of starting to play the game. Two new contestants have already made a final pact, and they’re scheming to bring other houseguests into their alliance. However, based on one night of the Big Brother Season 24 live feeds and spoilers, not all of them are about girl power, and fans aren’t happy.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Big Brother Season 24.]

Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli, Paloma Aguilar, Alyssa Snider, and Brittany Hoopes | Photo: CBS

Spoiler alert: ‘Big Brother’ Season 24 houseguests Paloma and Alyssa formed a final 2

The Big Brother Season 24 houseguests stayed up late their first night in the house, and some were ready to immediately spoil everyone’s fun. Paloma Aguilar and Alyssa Snider particularly hit it off with one another, and they’re undoubtedly trying to cause chaos.

According to Reddit, the two new contestants made a final two alliance titled “Scorpio Sisters.” That’s right, fans, it’s been less than 24 hours since the premiere, and we already have an alliance with a wacky name.

Paloma and Alyssa seem very tight after only knowing each other for a few hours. But it helps that they’ve been pushed together, thanks to the “Backstage Pass” twist. After Pooch became the “Backstage Boss,” he had to give backstage passes to three other players. He chose Paloma, Alyssa, and Brittany. The three won’t compete in any competitions this week and won’t vote, but they aren’t guaranteed safety like Pooch.

After forming their final two alliance, Paloma and Alyssa got to work recruiting other allies. At one point in the night, they were in one of the rooms with Indy, Brittany, Jasmine, and Ameerah. They talked a bit of game, put their hands in, and said, “Girls, girls!”

But — spoiler alert — that’s not the only alliance Paloma and Alyssa want to make in Big Brother Season 24. They discussed pulling in Pooch, Jasmine, Kyle, and Monte for a six-person group. Although, they are striving to make it an eight-person alliance.

Paloma and Alyssa make a Final 2 .. Scorpio gurls .. talk about forming an 8 person alliance with a REAL 6 of Paloma/Alyssa/Pooch/Monte/Jasmine/Kyle

Paloma – No one's talking game cause they're scared.. #bb24 pic.twitter.com/aED9YfmJq3 — BIGᵇʳᵒᵗʰᵉʳ ?? CLiͥP MaͣcͨHiͥNeͤ (@RealityMemeMach) July 7, 2022

The two contestants aren’t feeling 1 fellow houseguest

Throughout the night, Paloma and Alyssa constantly talked about fellow Big Brother Season 24 houseguest Taylor Hale. It seems like she will be one of their number one targets, along with Nicole Layog, who they also left out of their all-girls alliance.

The “Scorpio Sisters” aren’t vibing with Taylor, who they call “Pageant Girl.” They also claim that Taylor isn’t a “girls girl” and that she’s condescending. Paloma and Alyssa also worry that Taylor will be a “seductress” with the guys. So they’re going to try to “get in” with the boys of this season.

Given that Taylor was a fan favorite after CBS released the Big Brother Season 24 cast list, many are mad about this new development.

‘Big Brother’ Season 24 fans react to the spoilers

Given that Paloma and Alyssa are in danger of being sent home this week thanks to the “Backstage Pass” twist, Big Brother Season 24 fans aren’t too worried about their power in the game. But some have expressed their frustration at the two for targeting other women.

“Paloma seems … daft. And both of them (Alyssa/Paloma) hating on Taylor screams jealousy,” one Reddit user commented.

Another fan wrote on Twitter, “Alyssa and Paloma calling Taylor ‘pageant girl’ instead of her name is giving jealousy DOWN and unprovoked lol their literal game plan is to outshine her in front of the guys, and they’re being so serious too.” And someone else responded, “They wouldn’t dare say that to her face, though.”

One fan added, “If your girls alliance is based solely on you talking sh*t and ‘othering’ the other women in the house, then it’s trash and weak.”

Even Big Brother alums commented on Paloma and Alyssa’s dislike toward Taylor. Angela “Rockstar” Lantry, who competed on Big Brother Season 20, said, “This is NOT the correct energy.” And icon Janelle Pierzina shared, “Straight Tayjealousy already. Sad.”

A new episode of Big Brother Season 24 airs on Sunday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

