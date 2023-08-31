What's going on between America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger in 'Big Brother' Season 25? Here's what to know about the showmance.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 shows America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger’s budding romance. The duo first connected over their mutual love of Big Brother, and they’ve become quite close throughout the season. So, are America and Cory in a full-blown showmance?

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 spoilers ahead.]

America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger appear to be in a showmance in ‘Big Brother’ Season 25

Big Brother Season 25 houseguests America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger are seemingly in a real showmance in Big Brother Season 25, though they’re purposely downplaying their connection.

America and Cory connected early in the competition. They both adore Big Brother, and fans watching the live feeds noticed the two houseguests connecting. America, who’s 27, is much more forward regarding the situation than Cory, who’s only 21. America confirmed to Izzy Gleicher that she started to develop real feelings for Cory, though Cory mentioned before that their age gap creates an issue.

That said, Cory flirts with America. The two cuddle in bed and hang out together at night in the hammock. Cory also joked with America that he would tell the other houseguests that they went “all the way” and “sealed the deal” while alone together. The two have never gotten seriously physical, as Cory described himself as “reserved.”

While America and Cory call their spark a “faux-mance,” it’s a lot more real than they expected when heading into the game. As the season progresses, fans should expect to see more of them — though this might tarnish their gameplay. The house is more likely to target two houseguests in a showmance.

Cory’s alliances also might push back against his showmance with America. Cory’s aligned with Cirie Fields, Jared Fields, and Izzy Gleicher. If Cirie, Jared, and Izzy want America out of the game, Cory may have to vote with them to secure safety moving forward. As for America, Cory remains her main ally.

They aren’t the only showmance this season

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 houseguests Jared Fields and Blue Kim | CBS

Fans love watching Cory Wurtenberer and America Lopez’s showmance. But there’s another, much more apparent Big Brother Season 25 showmance. Blue Kim and Jared Fields connected at the start of the season and don’t try to hide their feelings for each other. However, Blue and Jared’s connection already started affecting their gameplay.

In week 4, Blue and Jag Bains were up for nomination. While Jared hoped to save Blue from eviction by convincing the house to vote for Jag, Cirie Fields tried to convince Jared to vote against Blue. Additionally, Jared made the mistake of offering Blue vital information. He told Blue that his mother was in the house with them, which gives her ammunition against him as the game continues.

Jag also spoke to Jared about how Jared’s relationship with Blue is bound to backfire, as no houseguest wants a showmance to advance.

Big Brother Season 25 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

