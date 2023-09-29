'Big Brother' Season 25 Week 9 spoilers are here. Here's what fans should know about the next Head of Household, nominations, and Power of Veto.

CBS’s Big Brother Season 25 Week 9 is already off to a wild start. Week 8 involved a new twist that would either bring Cameron Hardin or Jared Fields back into the game. Now, the new Head of Household will call the shots — and one houseguest is in serious trouble. Here are Big Brother Season 25 Week 9 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: Big Brother Season 25 Week 9 spoilers ahead.]

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Week 9 spoilers: Who won the Head of Household?

Big Brother Season 25 Week 9 spoilers are here, and the Head of Household winner will certainly shake everything up. Cameron Hardin won Head of Household.

Cameron and Jared Fields were both eliminated in week 8, but a Scary-verse twist gave them the opportunity to return. Jared and Cameron became “zombies” in the game and competed in a shovel-balancing challenge first. The winner of this challenge — Cameron — determined who would compete in the following challenge: the battle back competition.

Either Cameron or Jared would compete in the battle back competition, and Cameron decided that he would play. If Cameron lost, then Jared would reenter the game, and if Cameron won, then Jared would head home. Thankfully for Cameron, he chose well, winning the competition and sending Jared home.

With Cameron officially back in the game, he had the opportunity to compete in the following Head of Household competition, which he won. This marks Cameron’s third HOH win. Cameron continues to prove that he’s a serious threat to win if he continues to claim HOH status, and the rest of the houseguests should work together to get him out of the game ASAP.

After Cameron’s HOH win, he met up with Jag Bains and Matt Klotz. Cameron admitted to these two that his next target is likely Felicia Cannon, followed by Mecole Hayes and Blue Kim. Jag and Blue are allies, but that likely won’t be enough to save her from Cameron’s potential nomination.

It remains unclear where Cirie Fields stands with Cameron. Cameron and Cirie reached an understanding more recently and talked about working together. However, that plan may no longer happen with Jared gone.

Who’s up for nomination?

Who won the Power of Veto?

