‘Big Brother’ Showmance: What Is Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly’s Combined Net Worth?

Big Brother has produced multiple successful relationships in its 24 seasons. Some houseguests meet in the game, participate in a showmance, and continue their relationship in the outside world. And that was precisely the case for Big Brother 12 stars Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly.

Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly | Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Brendon and Rachel met in ‘Big Brother 12’

Sparks instantly flew between Brendon, a 30-year-old high school swim coach from California, and Rachel, a 25-year-old cocktail waitress from Las Vegas, when Big Brother 12 premiered in 2010. They began a romantic relationship during week one, which put an instant target on their backs for the other houseguests.

Although Rachel ensured their safety by winning two Head of Household competitions at the beginning of the game, she and Brendon eventually saw the block together during week five. The players voted to evict Rachel, which earned her ninth place in the season. And Brendon was later evicted during week seven, which earned him sixth place.

Brendon and Rachel returned for Big Brother 13, where they competed as a duo. The couple was then engaged and ready for redemption. Unfortunately, in week four, Daniele Donato nominated Brendon and Rachel for eviction. Brendon won the Power of Veto and used it on his fiancé, and the players voted to evict him.

He returned a week later during a Battle Back competition, but history immediately repeated itself, and Daniele sent Brendon packing again. But Rachel continued to dominate throughout the game and pulled off the win in the finale.

After Big Brother 13, Brendon and Rachel got married, had two children, and appeared on The Amazing Race twice, coming in third place both times.

What is Brendon and Rachel’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Big Brother stars Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly’s combined net worth is $1.5 million.

Rachel won $500,000 when she became the Big Brother 13 champion. Although that was the only win for the couple, Brendon and Rachel have appeared on four separate seasons of reality competition series together. Plus, Rachel competed in another season of The Amazing Race with her sister Elissa Reilly, and they came in seventh place.

Rachel has also appeared in multiple episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Rachel and Brendon continue to work in reality television following their stint on Big Brother. They currently star in Better With The Brenchels on bspoketv, which documents their move from Los Angeles to Alabama.

Which ‘Big Brother’ star has the highest net worth?

Brendon and Rachel share a combined net worth of $1.5 million, but according to Celebrity Net Worth, they aren’t the richest Big Brother veterans. Will Kirby, aka Dr. Will, has a net worth of $5 million.

He won Big Brother 2 and is considered one of the best players of all time. Will later returned for Big Brother 7, where he finished in fourth place. Outside of the reality television world, Will is an aesthetic dermatologist and associate clinical professor of dermatology.

New episodes of Big Brother 24 air Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

