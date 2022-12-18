‘Big Brother’: Taylor Hale Admits She Would Return for an All-Stars Season — Under 1 Condition

Big Brother 24 gave fans one of the most iconic and memorable houseguests to play the game — Taylor Hale. The 27-year-old Miss Michigan USA and Miss Congeniality winner was unfairly and harshly targeted by her fellow contestants from night one. However, she pushed through and made it to the final two chairs. But would Taylor ever play Big Brother again?

Taylor Hale | Photo: Courtesy of Shawn Laws O’Neil

Taylor Hale is the winner of ‘Big Brother 24’

Big Brother 24 was a unique experience for Taylor and the fans watching her live through it. Paloma Aguilar and Alyssa Snider singled her out on the first night as a “pageant girl” who would use her looks to further her game. However, they couldn’t have been more wrong.

Unfortunately, the hate spread throughout the house until almost every player wanted Taylor out of the game. In the real world, fans were bewildered to see the houseguests paint a false picture of Taylor and use that against her. However, thanks to a twist and Paloma’s self-eviction, Taylor survived the first week.

In the following weeks, Taylor started building connections that would majorly aid her game. And even though things got harder before they got better, she was on the path to success. Taylor joined the Leftovers, mended her relationships with the women, and won a couple of competitions when necessary.

Ultimately, Monte Taylor brought Taylor to the final two in Big Brother 24, thinking he could beat her. The jury had other plans, though, when they crowned her the winner in an 8-1 vote. As a bonus, viewers awarded Taylor America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Would Taylor ever play ‘Big Brother’ again?

Following her Big Brother 24 win, Taylor engaged in a Reddit AMA (“Ask Me Anything”) to discuss the season and her future endeavors. And one fan wrote, “Taylor!!! What is one thing you’d change about the way that you played Big Brother? Would you ever play another season?”

Taylor responded, “Maybe…MAYBE a [three to four] week season. If they did all winners all stars in the timeframe of [Celebrity Big Brother], I’d be open. Otherwise, no.”

CBS typically airs Celebrity Big Brother during the winter. And whereas the original version lasts for around three months, the celebrity format lasts only four weeks. The shortened time span is to cater to the contestants’ busy schedules.

Fans have been begging CBS to produce an all-winners version of Big Brother for many years. However, former champions have the same opinion as Taylor — they would do it only if it was a shortened season. Many Big Brother winners have families now, and they don’t want to be away from their kids and partners for three months.

Hopefully, CBS can pull off this special version of Big Brother, and fans can see Taylor return to the house.

What.?? A.?? Season.?? Last night our #BB24 winner was crowned and history was made!? pic.twitter.com/Kckhb76ST1 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 26, 2022

Everything we know about ‘Big Brother 25’

CBS normally doesn’t release information about an upcoming Big Brother season until a few weeks before it airs. And since Big Brother 25 won’t premiere until the summer of 2023, little is known about it.

Some fans believe Big Brother 25 will feature returning houseguests, while others think it will contain a new cast. Whatever the case may be, we have plenty of time to speculate and theorize before season 25 premieres.

