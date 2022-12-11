‘Big Brother’: Taylor Hale Urges the Show to Make Changes in Season 25

Taylor Hale undoubtedly has one of the best Big Brother stories in the history of the game. She went from being the house target during the first week to the winner and America’s Favorite Houseguest on the night of the finale. And following her historic win, Taylor revealed how the producers should improve the game for season 25.

Taylor Hale won ‘Big Brother 24’

When Big Brother 24 began, Taylor was an early target. On the first night, Paloma Aguilar and Alyssa Snider wrote her off as a “pageant girl” who would use her looks to seduce the men. Shortly after, they formed an all-girls alliance that excluded Taylor and Nicole Layog. They were all for women empowerment, just as long as that woman wasn’t Taylor.

The hate toward Taylor spread throughout the house until almost all of them were against her. However, she persevered and survived until week three, when the Leftovers formed. Then, Taylor’s social game took over, as well as her karma, which ultimately sealed her fate as the winner.

During the Big Brother 24 finale, Monte Taylor won the last Head of Household competition, evicted Matthew Turner, and brought Taylor to the final two. And as fans discovered later, the jury had been campaigning for Taylor to win, so Monte made a $750,000 mistake.

Taylor reveals what changes she wants to see in ‘Big Brother 25’

Following her Big Brother 24 win, Taylor did an AMA — “Ask Me Anything” — on Reddit. Fans asked her questions, and she did her best to answer most of them.

One Reddit user wrote, “Do you plan on watching [Big Brother 25]? If so, what do you want to see from that season?”

“Less game show, more social game,” Taylor responded. “The games are fun and people work so hard to put them together, but to understand the dynamics you have to see people who are not making the flashiest moves or dominating with the most earned power (comp wins).”

Taylor, more or less, reiterated what she said in her final speech during the Big Brother 24 finale. The CBS reality competition series is, at its core, a social experiment, not a physical challenge. And Taylor wants her win to enact change in Big Brother.

Everything we know about ‘Big Brother 25’

Sadly, not much is known about Big Brother 25. CBS has renewed the show for season 25, and it will premiere sometime in the summer of 2023.

There has been some speculation that a Big Brother: Legends season with past winners and fan-favorite masterminds would happen next year. However, the network has yet to confirm those rumors. Season 25 could feature a brand-new cast.

Hopefully, though, producers do enact some changes for the upcoming game. We would love for Big Brother to return to the days of Danielle Reyes, Dr. Will Kirby, and Dan Gheesling. And it would also help if the casting process was altered to weed out the less enjoyable players.

All seasons of Big Brother are available to stream on Paramount+.

