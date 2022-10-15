‘Big Brother’: Will Kirby Claims He’s ‘Retired’ From Reality TV, but There’s a Catch

There have been whispers in the Big Brother fandom about a “Legends” season. The show wouldn’t be able to produce an all-winners season because of CBS’s 50-percent diversity rule, so many believe there should be an iteration of the game that includes only legends. Among this list are Big Brother winners like Will Kirby and Dan Gheesling and robbed queens like Danielle Reyes and Tiffany Mitchell. But some are hesitant to return.

Dr. Will Kirby won ‘Big Brother 2’

Big Brother 2 introduced fans to one of the best houseguests to ever play the game — Dr. Will Kirby. The first season of the CBS series was met with many negative reviews from critics and fans. However, producers completely retooled the game for season 2. And they undoubtedly did something right by changing its format. But they also did themselves a huge favor by casting Dr. Will.

Will became a villain early on in the season. But despite the houseguests’ dislike of him, he survived until the end without winning a competition. Will was also nominated four times, but he used strategic and manipulation tactics to ensure his survival. In the end, Nicole Schaffrich brought Will to the final two, where the jury crowned him the Big Brother winner in a 5-2 vote.

Will later returned for Big Brother 7, the show’s first All-Stars season. Despite being the only winner in the game and begging the houseguests to vote him out in week three, Will escaped eviction for weeks. His alliances and strategic social game proved successful again. And Will stayed in the house until Janelle Pierzina evicted him at the final four.

The former winner reveals if he would return to the game

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly before the Big Brother 24 premiere, Dr. Will shared whether or not he would play again.

“I’m contacted about competing on various shows fairly frequently,” Dr. Will explained. “And I have even very briefly mentally entertained some of the more intriguing offers I’ve received. But I always end up turning them down. I think it’s fair to say that I’m officially retired from competitive, non-scripted television shows.”

He continued, “See, reality TV was an interesting part of my life. I’m glad to have played a memorable role. And I’m happy to have entertained so many people. But I don’t see any real upside to participating in another show, Big Brother or otherwise.”

“That said, I’m a competitive person, so could a project eventually come along that was so interesting that I would be drawn out of retirement? Surprise me, Hollywood, surprise me,” Dr. Will concluded. “Until then, please come see us at any LaserAway in the nation for all your aesthetic dermatology skin fitness needs!”

Will Kirby addresses ‘Big Brother: Legends’ rumors

Showbiz Cheat Sheet spoke with Dr. Will Kirby before the Big Brother 24 finale, where he hosted the jury round table. And during the interview, Will weighed in on the rumored Big Brother: Legends season.

“I’m not against a legends season, but you’d have to have the truly talented personalities participate,” Will shared. “The fans deserve an old-fashioned slobberknocker where the actual giants slug it out. And the good news is that there have been some really compelling characters in the last few years. So they probably can round out a kinetic cast!”

He added, “As far as my potential participation is concerned, I’m flattered that I’m frequently asked to participate in competition shows, but as the Chief Medical officer of LaserAway, the nation’s leading aesthetic dermatology group, I just don’t have the bandwidth to indulge. We are opening three clinics a month, and my professional passion is laser-focused on, no pun intended, the success of LaserAway.”

All seasons of Big Brother are available to stream on Paramount+.

