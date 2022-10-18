‘Black Adam’ Movie Review: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Charms as the DC Anti-Hero 

The DC Extended Universe is going through another set of changes as it seeks out a new direction under new studio ownership. Audiences who rejected the silly humor of Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder will find an anti-hero with darker shades in Black Adam. It still relies on tired feature film superhero tropes, but movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson carries a mediocre story on his superhuman shoulders through sheer charm and ruthless action set pieces.

‘Black Adam’ introduces an almighty anti-hero

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as Black Adam | Warner Bros. Pictures

In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam (Johnson) received the almighty powers of the gods only to be imprisoned. A crown with dark, demonic powers remains locked up in the same tomb, which could spell out catastrophe if it falls into the wrong hands. Adrianna (Sarah Shahi) and her son, Amon (Bodhi Sabongui), are determined to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Black Adam finds Adrianna awakening the anti-hero in a moment of dire need. The city celebrates the return of its champion, but not everybody is glad to see them emerge. A new group of modern-day superheroes called the Justice Society plan to bring him down. Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) must work together if they hope to stand any match for Black Adam.

Justice isn’t all in black and white

There’s a clear connection in Black Adam between the past and the present that extends beyond the title character’s origins. Screenwriters Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani explore power and enlightenment through the relationship between a tyrant and the oppressed. After thousands of years, the cycle continues, but there will always be innate heroes who rise up to fight, even against all warnings to keep their heads down. However, history doesn’t always capture the full picture.

Kahndaq’s champion finds that the home he once knew is long gone. A statue that stands as a symbol of his story is all that remains of the past, as he tries to make sense of a world filled with technology and culture that he doesn’t understand. However, Black Adam isn’t afraid to use his extreme force to kill all those who stand in his way with Superman-like strength. Amon excitedly takes the opportunity to try and teach him to be like the heroes he idolizes, including those who are part of the Justice League.

Nevertheless, Black Adam is resistant to change, as he uses fatal force to solve his problems. It’s a strategy that tends to work well for him, despite some consequences. The Justice Society claims that they’re trying to establish peace for Kahndaq, but they previously turned a blind eye to other hardships that the region faced against invaders. Their champion plans to show them how external players should have no voice in determining what peace and justice are in Kahndaq.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson makes ‘Black Adam’ worth the trip

Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate | Warner Bros. Pictures

Black Adam packs a thunderous punch with non-stop action that fills much of the film’s runtime. Director Jaume Collet-Serra makes heavy use of slow-motion sequences that showcase how the anti-hero creates domino effects for maximum carnage. It occasionally pushes its PG-13 rating to its limits, especially in Black Adam’s first fight. There are several confrontations with the Justice Society that frequently pause to deal with other issues, although it frustratingly interrupts some of the film’s most exciting moments.

Johnson is grandiose as Black Adam, leaving his charismatic movie star stamp in every scene. This is perfect casting from more than a physical standpoint, but he demonstrates a certain level of confidence in the character’s brutality that reads well on screen. There are hints of humor, such as his repeated way of bursting through solid walls to enter and exit scenes. Brosnan’s Dr. Fate is also a fun addition to the cast.

Unfortunately, supporting characters, such as Amon and his uncle Karim (Mohammed Amer) don’t carry the same fitting tone. Amon, in particular, provides a young perspective of a superhero fanboy, but he’s frequently grating, even if he does bring the unlikely hero message full circle. Additionally, the antagonist lacks a menacing edge.

Johnson and the big, violent action set pieces make this a passable superhero outing. Most things that surround those two elements play as generic and forgettable, but it feels more like a set-up film than anything else. Black Adam isn’t wholly triumphant on its own, but it does offer an electrifying glimpse into an anti-hero with real promise for a long and thrilling future.

Black Adam shocks into theaters on Oct. 21.

