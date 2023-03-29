‘Black Knight’ K-Drama Gets May 2023 Release Date – a Dystopian World Needs a Special Hero

Kim Woo-bin’s long-awaited Netflix K-drama, Black Knight has announced an official release date. The K-drama was part of the long list of projects announced by Netflix for 2023. Taking place in a dystopian world, Kim stars as the male lead as a delivery driver humanity needs. Black Knight promises to be an exciting sci-fi thriller to keep an eye on.

Kim Woo-bin as Knight 5-8 in ‘Black Knight’ K-drama | via Netflix

‘Black Knight’ will premiere in early May 2023 on Netflix

Actor Kim returned to K-dramas in Netflix’s Our Blues after his hiatus to focus on cancer treatment. While fans applauded his role in the Slice of Life K-drama, Black Knight will have Kim lead in an exciting sci-fi storyline. During Netflix’s 2023 lineup of upcoming Korean content, fans got their first look at Kim as his character.

But Netflix had no set premiere date and promised the K-drama would air in the first quarter of 2023. While fans go teaser posters, on March 28, Netflix announced Black Knight would air on May 12, 2023. Black Knight will have a short run of six episodes. There are no rumors or speculations of Netflix planning a second season or where the storyline will end.

According to Soompi, Kim is excited for fans to watch the K-drama. “The process of working for this [drama] was truly delightful. I hope this drama, which is the precious result of our [hard work], will be well accepted, and I hope you can happily enjoy it,” said the actor.

The second poster released by Netflix shows promised as Kim will star as delivery Knight 5-8. Clad in tactical clothing and a respirator mask, 5-8 walks in front of an army vehicle holding a special package. The vehicle has the logo for Chun Myung Group. The critical aspect of the poster is the backdrop. Behind 5-8 is an abandoned and desolate city covered in dust and sand. The poster reads, “Oxygen is now out for delivery.”

‘Black Knight’ takes place in the year 2071, where oxygen is the most valuable necessity

Black Knight will be one of Netflix’s biggest sci-fi K-dramas for 2023. The storyline takes place in a dystopian future in 2071, where air pollution has become severe. As the city becomes a barren wasteland, only 1% of the population tries to survive. Unable to leave their home, respirators, and oxygen become gold and the only way to stay alive.

In this dystopian society, deliverymen have become a vital necessity and play a significant role. Black Knight will focus on legendary delivery Knight 5-8, who no one can oppose. He and other deliverymen risk their lives as humanity’s last resort.

산소 배송이 시작되었습니다



오염된 공기로 가득찬 세계에서 생존을 배달하는 <택배기사>, 5월 12일 오직 넷플릭스에서. pic.twitter.com/1iVMcWMotL — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) March 29, 2023

But the K-drama has more to its story as 5-8 meets a refugee named Sa-wol. Sa-wol dreams of becoming a delivery knight and idolizes 5-8. With his help, he trains to become one. Black Knight needs a villain to make things exciting as the main characters battle against Chun Myung Group, who use greed to gain power.

Black Knight is not an original Netflix storyline, as it was first a webtoon by Lee Yoon-kyun. Published in 201 until 2019, Taekbaegisa gained an impressive fan base.

Kim Woo-bin stars alongside Esom and Kang You-seok

While Kim plays the leading role of Knight 5-8, Sa-wol will be played by actor Kang You-seok. The actor has played various roles in popular K-dramas, from Melting Me Softly to Once Again. In 2020, he played Shin Hyeon in Nam Joo-hyuk and Bae Suzy’s Start-Up K-drama. He also played Kang Soo-seok in I Have Not Done My Best Yet. While starring in Black Knight for 2023, Kang also stars in Payback: Money and Power.

Taxi Driver actor Esom will star in Black Knight as Seol-A. The character is a major in military intelligence who looks after Sa-wol and his family. Esom is known for a handful of K-drama roles like Kim Young-sun in Save Me 2 and Because This Is My First Life. In 2023, Esom will also star in Netflix’s movie Kill Boksoon as Cha Min-hee and TVing’s LTNS.

Opposing Knight 5-8 will be Black Knight villain Ryu-seok, played by actor Song Seung-heon. K-drama fans often remember Song for his brooding role as a grim reaper in the supernatural thriller Black. He also played Derek Cho in Voice 4.