‘Black Panther 2’: Who Plays Namor?

Marvel Studios’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 previewed the upcoming slate of films and television shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the next movie on the list, Marvel unveiled the most information about the highly anticipated sequel during their presentation. With that came a new trailer and the first look at Namor in Black Panther 2.

Tenoch Huerta | Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Marvel releases the ‘Black Panther 2’ trailer at Comic-Con

After Marvel shared the Black Panther 2 trailer, which features Namor, it was all anyone could talk about. The first footage from the sequel confirmed that Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa dies in the MCU, and his family and the people of Wakanda are grieving their loss.

The video features the return of Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Winston Duke as M’Baku, and Angela Bassett as Ramonda. It also shows a brief glimpse of Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart.

The trailer is full of beautiful cinematography, both on land and underwater, as the MCU explores Atlantis and the story of Namor. And, of course, the emotions are at an all-time high as the characters come to terms with T’Challa’s death. But the final shot of the Black Panther 2 trailer also teases whoever takes his place as the Black Panther.

Tenoch Huerta plays Namor in ‘Black Panther 2’

The Black Panther 2 cast and crew took the stage at SDCC, including Tenoch Huerta, who plays Namor in the upcoming sequel.

Per Variety, Huerta said, “I’m excited, and I’m so happy to be here. I want to say something really fast about inclusion. I come from the hood. And, thanks to inclusion, I’m here. I wouldn’t be here without inclusion. A lot of kids in the hood are here looking at us, dreaming to be here. And they’re going to make it! They’re going to make it!”

Huerta is a Mexican actor known for starring in Narcos: Mexico and The Forever Purge. And now he’ll step further into the spotlight in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Namor, also known as the Sub-Mariner, is the king of Atlantis. It’s unclear how Namor’s world intersects with the Wakandans in Black Panther 2, but fans are excited to see his character come to life in the MCU.

It feels good to be back. Yesterday, we got the first look at #WakandaForever at #SDCC2022. pic.twitter.com/KNM5yc8ZTl — Black Panther (@theblackpanther) July 24, 2022

Who is Namor in the comic books?

Namor’s history in the comic books dates back to 1939 when he first appeared in Marvel Comics #1. Bill Everett created Namor, a mutant hybrid whose father is a human and his mother is an Atlantean princess. And as mentioned above, he is the ruler of Atlantis.

Namor’s powers include flying, super strength, super speed, aquatic abilities, telepathy, and more. Basically, if you took all of the superpowers in the world and combined them into one person, that would be Namor.

The aquatic king is one of the most popular Marvel characters, so it’s about time he enters the MCU. But following Namor’s appearance in Black Panther 2, it’s unclear what the future holds for the character.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres exclusively in theaters on Nov. 11.

RELATED: Is Captain America in ‘Black Panther 2’? Marvel Star Gives New Clues