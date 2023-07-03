Blondie's "Rapture" prevented a John Lennon song from hitting No. 1 shortly after the former Beatle's death. "Rapture" was also an early hip-hop song to go mainstream.

Blondie’s “Rapture” is an early example of a classic rock band embracing hip-hop. It stopped a classic John Lennon song from hitting No. 1. John’s tragic death might’ve given his song more attention.

Blondie’s ‘Rapture’ overshadowed John Lennon’s ‘Woman’

“Rapture” is often considered one of the earliest rap songs to hit the mainstream. During a 2012 interview with Westchester Magazine, Harry said the song was an example of hip-hop rather than rap. “At that time, rapping was all done to loops — they would take loops from Chic and from this and that, and they would make scratches and do all that with the turntables,” he said. “So, it was a different animal. They called it hip-hop.”

Harry was asked if she considered hip-hop a lifestyle rather than just a genre. “You know, it’s up for grabs, I think,” she said. “It’s probably the same idea that happened with punk music. There was a time when it was all labeled one thing, and then it became a style, then it became something else. Punk became new wave — there are gray areas about it.

“Stuff really overlaps,” she added. “I don’t think there is ever a clear line of definition, because there are always little references to music that has influenced you. In our songs, there are some references to R&B, there’s some blues, reggae—and somehow we make it into our pop version of all of that.” The Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits said “Rapture” topped the Billboard Hot 100, blocking John Lennon’s pop ballad “Woman.”

Why Blondie’s song and John Lennon’s song are so different

“Rapture” and “Woman” couldn’t be more different. “Rapture” is an upbeat song. Since it embraces hip-hop and new wave, it’s forward-looking and hip for the time period. On the other hand, “Woman” is a mid-tempo pop ballad with elements of 1950s doo-wop music. It’s old-fashioned and nostalgic.

If John lived a long life, “Woman” might’ve been a hit. Despite this, the song received extra attention because of his recent death. On the other hand, “Rapture” became a hit without a terrible tragedy to inspired the public’s fascination.

How ‘Rapture’ and ‘Woman’ performed on the pop charts in the United States

Blondie’s “Rapture” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks, making it the band’s final No. 1 single. “Rapture” stayed on the chart for 20 weeks. Blondie included the tune on the album Autoamerican. That record reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and lasted on the chart for 34 weeks.

On the other hand, “Woman” reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the chart for 20 weeks. It was John’s most successful solo song that did not reach the top of the Hot 100. John released “Woman” on Double Fantasy, the final album he released. Double Fantasy peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for eight of its 77 weeks on the chart.

“Rapture” and “Woman” are great songs even if the radio pitted them against each other.