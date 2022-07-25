‘Bloodline’: A Stay at the Rayburn Family’s Bed & Breakfast in the Florida Keys Will Cost You Over $2,000 per Night

Viewers of Netflix’s Bloodline will undoubtedly remember the Rayburn Family’s gorgeous bed & breakfast in the Florida Keys. Stationed on pristine white sand with a view of cerulean waters, the filming location has been the subject of lasting inquiry as to whether Rayburn House is a real hotel or not.

(L-R) Jacinda Barrett, Owen Teague, Todd A. Kessler, John Leguizamo, Kyle Chandler, Sissy Spacek, Schuyler Fisk, Linda Cardellini and Hani Avital | Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

It is, in fact, a real bed & breakfast and is available for booking. Fans looking to stay, however, should be ready to shell out some serious cash for the Rayburn experience.

The Bloodline B&B was the epicenter of the show

In the series, the fabulous location, Rayburn House, is the main stage for some major family drama. The entire series begins with the eldest son, John Rayburn (played by Mayor of Kingstown’s Kyle Chandler), attending the 45th anniversary of his parents’ hotel, Rayburn House.

Over the course of three seasons, Rayburn House continues to be the epicenter of the show—where the family comes to be together and rip each other apart. In the end, the series ends much like it began, with the family matriarch, Sally (Sissy Spacek), revealing her secrets to her remaining family, the lot of them gathered at Rayburn House.

The Rayburn’s bed & breakfast is a real hotel in Islamorada, Florida

There's no better time to escape to the oasis at The Moorings Village & Spa, https://t.co/rfCFHj7rJT @MooringsVillage #LoveFL pic.twitter.com/244OvDnlFj — VISIT FLORIDA (@VISITFLORIDA) January 18, 2017

Moorings Village is located on a serene and secluded stretch of Islamorada in the Florida Keys. “Tropical, tranquil, and untouched, our Islamorada beachfront resort boasts coconut palms, numerous orchid varieties, and eight private cottages tucked into the lushly landscaped estate.” The location also features the dock seen in many scenes from Bloodline, with a thatched roof and a boat not unlike the Rayburns’ bobbing alongside it.

The property consists of a group of cottages alongside the main house. All accommodations include amenities like access to kayaks and paddle boards, bikes, and tennis courts. Additionally, there is a 25-meter swimming pool on site, a fitness center, and complimentary WiFi.

The bed & breakfast features quaint one and three-bedroom cottages along with the larger main house, named Blue Charlotte. The one-bedroom cottages include the smaller, 750-square-foot Orchid House and Tree House, which will run guests $1,400 and $1,800 per night accordingly.

The larger 950-square-foot Honeymoon Cottage features French doors out to the lawn and a wrap-around deck to watch the famous sunsets. The Honeymoon cottage is available for $2,000 per night. Finally, the largest 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom cottage, Maroni House, features an ocean view and is available for $2,200 nightly.

The three-bedroom cottage, called Banyan House, is 2,700 square feet and features a sweeping view of the Atlantic from a large veranda-style porch. Banyan House also features its own private beach. Moorings Village’s Banyan House is available for $4,400 per night.

Finally, Moorings Village’s crown jewel, the 6,000-square-foot Blue Charlotte, is the main house and where much of the filming of Bloodline was done. Fans of the series will undoubtedly remember the home’s eat-in kitchen, but the house also features a private 18-meter pool, office, and three bedrooms, two of which are master suites. To truly fulfill the dream of staying at Bloodline’s Rayburn House, Moorings Village’s Blue Charlotte can be reserved weekly for $35,000 per week.

Other filming locations used in Bloodline

In addition to Moorings Village, Bloodline filming locations include various other sites nearby. Kevin Rayburn (Norbert Leo Butz) owns a boatyard in the series, which was filmed at Coral Bay Marina in Islamorada. The tackle shop used in the series is the nearby Tackle Center of Islamorada.

The gorgeous Long Key State Park was the site of the pivotal scene between brothers John and Danny (played by Captain Marvel’s Ben Mendelsohn), at the end of Bloodline season 1. Another natural paradise, Anne’s Beach at Lower Matecumbe Key, is where the Rayburn patriarch, Robert (play by Sam Shepherd), goes kayaking.

No location is quite as memorable as Rayburn House, however, and now Bloodline fans can stay the night themselves. Though, hopefully with far less drama and chaos.

RELATED: ‘Notting Hill’: You Can Stay in Julia Roberts’ London Hotel Suite for Over $3,200 per Night