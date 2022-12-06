‘Blue Bloods’: What Is Baez’s Baby’s Name?

For more than a decade, Blue Bloods has enraptured fans with the story of the Reagans, a family devoted to working in law enforcement. Led by Tom Selleck as New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, the show has been a consistently strong performer for CBS.

So longtime fans were thrilled to meet the newest addition to the show’s cast of gifted actors. But what is the name of Detective Maria Baez’s (Marisa Ramirez) newly adopted baby?

Marisa Ramirez joined ‘Blue Bloods’ in Season 3

Detective Maria Baez aka Marisa Ramirez in Season 12 of Blue Bloods

Several members of the Reagan family have been present since day one. But Blue Bloods has continued to expand its focus beyond that. Aside from Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridger Moynahan, Will Estes, and Len Cariou have been regular cast members since the show’s debut in 2010. But a few recurring players were ultimately bumped up to that status, too.

Ramirez’s Maria Baez is among them. The character was introduced in Season 3 as Danny’s (Wahlberg) partner on the force. Her story shows her complicated family life, including her brother Javier’s death during a raid in Season 5. The Season 12 finale, however, took Baez in a bit of a new direction as she embraces motherhood.

Maria Baez committed to adopting a new baby in Season 12

In the Blue Bloods Season 12 finale, “Silver Linings,” Baez decides to adopt a newborn baby girl. The child’s biological mother was tragically killed by Arturo Muñoz (Juan Francisco Villa) to prevent her from testifying against him. So Baez takes the baby in. More recently, the show has gradually dipped into her home life and the baby’s name: Elena.

So far, fans are loving the new insight into Baez. Until now, the character has largely been featured in storylines relating to her police work, but Blue Bloods now has an entirely new part of her life to explore. On Reddit, fans are already busy pitching stories that could focus on Elena, including a potential kidnapping plot and, hopefully, Danny holding his partner’s new daughter.

What will the future hold for Maria Baez and Elena in Season 13 of ‘Blue Bloods’?

Thus far, it’s early days for Blue Bloods Season 13. There is still a lot of time for the showrunner and writers to incorporate more of Baez and Elena into the show. After all, the series has continued to grow beyond just Selleck, Wahlberg, and Moynahan.

Ramirez has emerged as one of the show’s more popular characters. So fans must keep a close eye on the new mother and her bundle of joy to see what drama the coming months have in store.

Blue Bloods airs on Fridays at 10 pm Eastern Time on CBS.

